Everything We Know So Far About the Matt Gaetz "Sex Trafficking" Case

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Florida congressman and conservative firebrand Matt Gaetz is under intense scrutiny after reports surfaced yesterday that he is the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The New York Times has reported that the DOJ is looking into an allegation that Gaetz, who is 38, was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl about two years ago and paid for her to to travel with him, potentially in violation of federal laws against sex trafficking.

The probe is reportedly part of a larger investigation into Gaetz's political ally Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County who was indicted last summer on multiple charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last night, Gaetz vehemently denied the allegations of sex trafficking and accused the newspaper of smearing his name.

"It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie. The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case," Gaetz told Carlson.

Gaetz claims the allegations and the Times story that followed are the result of an extortion scheme by a former DOJ official and current attorney in Florida named David McGee. Gaetz said that on March 16, his father, Don Gaetz, received a message to arrange a meeting, where he alleges McGee demanded $25 million to make sex-trafficking allegations against the congressman go away.

Gaetz went on to say that he heard McGee and his "co-conspirators," whom he did not name, had connections to President Joe Biden's White House, adding that he did not know if that was true. He also said the schemers claimed they had photos of Gaetz with child prostitutes, which he denied, saying "no such thing happened."

According to Gaetz, the FBI has been investigating the alleged extortion scheme by McGee and his father has been cooperating by wearing a wire and recording his conversations. The congressman said McGee was supposed to contact Don Gaetz today with instructions to give a down payment of $4.5 million on the bribe, which would have been caught by the FBI. Matt Gaetz said the Times ruined that investigation and insinuated that it was "not a coincidence" the story broke the day before the handoff.

During his interview with Carlson and on Twitter, Gaetz called on the DOJ to release the tapes from McGee's alleged extortion scheme, saying doing so would clear his name.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, McGee said Gaetz's claims that he was extorting the congressman were false and suggested they were "a blatant attempt" to distract from the bribery investigation.

So far, Gaetz has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Notably, none of the news coverage to date has specified how "sex trafficking" might figure into the investigation. The Times, for instance, cites sources who said investigators "are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws," adding vaguely that "[a] variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value."

Under U.S. law, sex trafficking is strictly defined as "the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, obtaining, patronizing, or soliciting of a person for the purpose of a commercial sex act, in which the commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age."

Although the congressman denies any kind of relationship with a minor or ever having traveled with one, Gaetz told Axios in an interview that he was a "generous partner" in his single days and often paid for flights and hotel rooms for women he dated. And he told the Times his generosity is being misconstrued as something "untoward." Gaetz is engaged to Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old financial analyst from California.

The Times story points out that Gaetz was the lone U.S. representative in 2017 to vote against a bipartisan bill to provide more funding to combat sex trafficking. At the time, Gaetz said his constituents did not want him to give more power to the federal government.

Earlier that same year, Greenberg, the former tax collector who was indicted on charges of trafficking a minor, tweeted a photo of himself with Gaetz and Roger Stone, a GOP political consultant in Donald Trump's orbit.

It all makes sense now pic.twitter.com/URrqgpX0TN — Xavier (@Heartheclick12) March 31, 2021

Gaetz has often been the subject of widespread national attention, though normally for his political stunts.

In 2019, he led a mob of Republican lawmakers past Capitol security officers into a secure room to interrupt an interview during Trump's first impeachment investigation. Gaetz has also been a staunch supporter of Trump's unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Gaetz also worked to downplay the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, in one instance donning a gas mask on the House floor during a vote on a COVID-19 relief package.

Last year, Gaetz made headlines when he announced during a debate about racism and police reform that he had a teenage son named Nestor. Gaetz clarified that he is not Nestor's biological father and has not adopted the teen, but said Nestor became part of his family while he was dating Nestor's sister.