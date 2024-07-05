Florida Panthers' Blueprint: 5 Lessons for the Miami Marlins

The Florida Panthers are defending Stanley Cup champions — let that sink in.



Laundry from the rain-soaked parade hasn't even been hung up yet, and we're already looking forward to watching the Panthers begin to defend their title later this year. The thought of the Panthers hoisting the Cup a few years ago would have seemed far-fetched, but here we are.



The remarkable turnaround by South Florida's long-lovable underdog gives us hope that the Miami Marlins noted the lessons the Panthers taught us about roster building and patience.



Here are five key takeaways the Marlins can learn from the Panthers' successful blueprint.



Build Trust and Show Progress South Florida fans are willing to be patient if they see genuine progress, but good luck getting them to tolerate being misled or manipulated. As the old saying goes, you can't bullshit a bullshitter. Miamians can spot a deceiver a mile away.



The Panthers have rebuilt their franchise by making transparent, decisive, strategic moves. They've demonstrated a clear vision for the future. In contrast, after dismantling World Series teams and making empty promises to invest long-term in their roster, the Marlins have earned the reputation of a door-to-door salesman who might be looking to prey on your grandparents.



The Marlins must rebuild trust and re-engage a fanbase that has largely moved on. That comes not through a five-year plan or words but through action. The Panthers have shown that even when they fail, it's more a product of opponents' fierce competition than the Panthers' unwillingness to compete.



Lock Up Core Players A critical component of the Panthers' success has been securing long-term commitments from key players — names and faces we know and love and can expect to be around for the foreseeable future.



It makes us want to get out of our wallets and buy jerseys. It makes us want to sit down and eat dinner in front of a television to see their careers play out.



The Panthers have provided stability and continuity with stars like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell, and Gustav Forsling under contract through at least the 2029 season. With a Cup under the team's belt, fans can fully invest emotionally in the team, knowing their favorite players will be around for the long haul.



Trades will always happen. That's sports. Half of the fans live for the transactions and Sim City aspect of a team more than the results on the ice or field. But living paycheck-to-paycheck on managers — much less players — is a recipe for disengaging would-be fans.



Quality Over Gimmicks The Panthers have concentrated on building a competitive team rather than relying on promotional gimmicks to draw crowds. Sure, seventh-inning-stretch shenanigans might be part of MLB's tradition, but after two decades of disappointing performance, fans want results — read the room.



Guinness Book of World Record nights and Bring Your Parrot to the Park events will not suffice to fill the stands. Cold beer, chicken tenders, and ice cream in a helmet might help, but good baseball is what will truly spur turnout.



Go Big or Go Home The Panthers will make bold moves when the time is right, especially at the trade deadline. By trading for high-caliber players and filling specific needs, they have built one of the deepest rosters in the NHL.



The Marlins have not done that since CDs were all the rage, and nobody expects them to quickly improve the roster in a truly meaningful way. Fans are likelier to support a team that makes big, bold moves rather than settling for mediocrity.



Bring Us Back The Panthers have successfully tapped into the nostalgia of their 1996 Stanley Cup Final run, creating a sense of history and tradition. That connection to the past has strengthened the bond between themselves and the fans.



If a hockey team can bring South Floridians back to the good old days, imagine what a baseball team with rich memories and a championship past can do when it gets it right.



Bring back the teal. Bring back old players. Remind people of a time when the Marlins were arguably the best show in town.



If the Panthers can do it, the Marlins certainly can.