Despite Talk of Human Rights, Rubio and Scott Vote to Prolong America's Hideous War in Yemen

According to Human Rights Watch, the Saudi attack on Yemen has sparked the single-worst humanitarian crisis in the world right now. Children are starving to death, cities lay in ruins, a horrible cholera outbreak is ravaging the poverty-stricken nation. Innocent people live in constant fear they will be vaporized by a drone strike or missile launch.
This is America's fault. Since the war began, the United States has aided its Saudi allies by refueling Saudi warplanes and supplying the kingdom with all sorts of weapons and military support.
And, despite the fact that Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott currently paint themselves as crusaders for human rights in their quest to oust Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, both voted yesterday to prolong America's involvement in the incomprehensibly brutal and unnecessary war.
Thankfully, they lost: The Senate voted 54 to 46 to terminate America's involvement in the conflict, in which Saudi forces in 2018 used a U.S.-made bomb to blow up a school bus full of 40 children — among other acts of barbarity. The measure will likely pass the Democrat-controlled House, which will then force Trump to either sign the bill or publicly express support for the war.
Seven Republicans voted for the measure, which was sponsored by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and Republican Senator Mike Lee. Rubio and Scott were not among those Republicans who crossed the aisle to help end a wholly useless war.
The vote came down at around 5:30 p.m. yesterday. Mere minutes after voting to keep starving children in a foreign nation, Rubio tweeted about his concern for "human suffering" in Venezuela.
This is an excellent account of the human suffering caused by the collapse of all order inside #Venezuela.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 13, 2019
The only thing the #MaduroRegime can still do is violently repress dissent.
It can no longer provide basic government services.
Unsustainable. https://t.co/ftdnrIFAse
Maybe he wasn't paying attention to his vote.
