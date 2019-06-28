Las Vegas Thinks the Miami Heat Is Least Likely to Win an NBA Title Next Season

Tollowing the addition of the first-round pick Tyler Herro and the subtraction of Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat is going to be a lot younger next season. That much is for certain. You can also bet on the Heat playing a faster style of basketball and shooting more three-pointers, which follows the NBA trend and suits the talents of their youth movement.

Just don't bet on the Miami Heat winning a championship next season. Nope. Don't do that thing at all.

According to the all-mighty sharps in Las Vegas, the Heaters are tied for last when it comes to championship odds after last week's NBA draft. Dead-ass last, man. Well, tied for last. That's the good news. The bad news is, LAST!

According to The Action Network, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook isn't buying what Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are selling. Since there are more questions than answers, Westgate pegs the Heat as having a 20,000 to 1 chance of winning it all next season, the same odds as doormat rebuilding teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

To give you an idea of what Vegas thinks of the Heat, the New York Knicks double that probability (10,000 to 1). The same goes for the Phoenix Suns, a team that lost 63 of 82 games last season. Woof!

Currently, the Heat has a historically high payroll — upwards of $140 million — most of which is allocated to players such as Hassan Whiteside, Goran Dragic, James Johnson, and Dion Waiters. Any team willing to take on their salary could get them for next to nothing. These contracts are keeping the Heat from competing in a free agency market that includes some intriguing players still in their prime, such as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, and Kemba Walker.

Not all is lost for Heat fans, though. NBA odds mean little in June. Westgate currently has the Los Angeles Lakers as title favorites (300-1). The Lakers couldn't even play an NBA basketball game if they had one today because they don't have enough players.

A lot will change between now and the beginning of next season, but as it stands, NBA sharps think little-to-nothing of the Miami Heat's youth movement. There is only one way to change their minds. We'll see if the Heat can move those odds slowly higher this fall.