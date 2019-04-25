Miami Police Union Says Cop Should "Be Commended" for Running Kick at Suspect's Head

The Miami Police Department may have new union leadership, but its public statements remain as boneheaded as ever. Yesterday, MPD Officer Mario Figueroa was acquitted of assault charges after he was filmed in May 2018 taking a running, football-punt-style kick at a handcuffed suspect's head. A judge ruled that, since the kick actually missed, Figueroa didn't really commit assault.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina yesterday told the Miami Herald that, even after the acquittal, he still doesn't think Figueroa ought to be a cop anymore. But MPD's Fraternal Order of Police, led by siblings Tommy and Matt Reyes, astoundingly chimed in on Twitter to say not just that the union will defend him, but that Figueroa actually ought to be commended for his actions.

"It was going to be a kick and he deescalated as he was trained to do and pulled the kick," the person running the @MiamiFOP Twitter account wrote. "If anything he should be commended for his quick thinking and fast reflexes."

The statements don't exactly inspire confidence in the department's new union leadership. For years, Lodge 20 of the FOP was run by Javier Ortiz, a cop with a long list of use-of-force complaints, multiple allegations of perjury, and a penchant for saying racist stuff on social media. Ortiz, who is still a police captain, was a stain on the city and department for years as union chief, and routinely fought against police oversight and for cops who'd been accused of heinous on-duty conduct. But in December 2018, a group of Ortiz-backed candidates lost their union elections, and brothers Tommy and Matt Reyes were elected president and vice president, respectively. During their campaign, the brothers explicitly accused Ortiz and his cronies of using the union to better themselves at the expense of the rest of the department.

Well, yesterday was an early test for the brothers, and they didn't exactly pass. Figueroa was caught on tape taking a running kick at David V. Suazo, an alleged car thief who police say led the cops on a chase through Overtown. The video showed Suazo lying on the ground and complying as a different cop handcuffed him. Once Suazo's hands were locked behind his back, Figueroa then stormed into frame and took what amounted to a soccer punt at Suazo's head.

Body-camera footage later added some ridiculous-seeming context. After the cops carted Suazo to a police station, Suazo mentioned that Figueroa's kick actually missed.

'"If I wanted to kick you, you know, I would have kicked you right," Figueroa responded. He then bizarrely added: "Me pretending to kick you got you to comply."

But Chief Jorge Colina later said the video did not show actual police techniques but instead depicted "violations of department policy."

The assault charge that he was acquitted of... We are confident that Officer Figueroa will be reinstated as a Miami Police Officer where he can continue his good work as an officer. — Miami FOP 20 (@miamifop) April 24, 2019

It was not a “fake” strike. It was going to be a kick and he deescalated as he was trained to do and pulled the kick. If anything he should be commended for his quick thinking and fast reflexes. — Miami FOP 20 (@miamifop) April 24, 2019

The Herald yesterday reported that County Judge Michael Barket acquitted Figueroa halfway through his trial, before the defense even testified. After the prosecution rested its case, FOP lawyer Robert Buschel — most famous for defending Roger Stone after he was arrested as part of the Mueller investigation — asked Barket to acquit his client on the spot. Barket obliged, in a move that the Herald said even threw Buschel off-guard for a few minutes.

It's apparently not even clear that Barket really meant to end the trial. Ovalle tweeted yesterday evening that there is "real belief among courthouse observers that Barkett didn't realize what he'd just done."