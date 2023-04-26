Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Sorry, Jimmy Butler — "Playoff Jimmy" Is Definitely a Thing

April 26, 2023 9:45AM

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during game four of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023, in Miami, Florida
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during game four of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023, in Miami, Florida Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
As the kids these days would say, Jimmy Butler is HIM — "His Imperial Majesty," in the words coined by rapper Kevin Gates.

"Himmy" Butler. You heard it here first. 

Butler's legendary 56-point playoff performance in Monday night's 119-114 game-four win against Milwaukee not only gave the eighth-seeded Miami Heat a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded Bucks, but it put the rest of the NBA on notice: Playoff Jimmy is, once again, a problem.

Unless you ask Jimmy himself, who claims, contrary to a stockpile of proof collected over the past few years, that he doesn't turn it up a notch in the postseason. He's putting in work on the court, but it's just more of the same (or so he claims).

Asked directly by Five Reasons Sports' Brady Hawk if he was ready to fess up to being a different beast come playoff time, Jimmy Butler continued to play coy.

"It's not a thing. It's not. I just be hooping."
Confirmed. Jimmy Butler is hooping. In his infamous words uttered during Miami's 2020 NBA Finals run in the COVID bubble — come playoffs, he's "stupidly locked in."

Jimmy, we love you — but Playoff Jimmy is a real phenomenon. Let's review the evidence.

Monday night's performance was historic: The only players to score more in a playoff game were Michael Jordan with 63 in 1986, Elgin Baylor with 61 in 1962, and Donovan Mitchell with 57 in 2020. It's the latest chapter in Butler's playoff lore that points to him morphing into a different player when the postseason arrives. 

While Butler's career averages of 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 101 playoff games don't burst off the stat sheet, his four-year resume of postseason performances with Miami is beginning to reach franchise-defining, statue-building levels.
Beginning with his first year in Miami, which ended with an NBA Finals appearance inside the league's Orlando-based COVID bubble, Butler has put on a different show when the postseason pressure is on.

The 2020 playoff run will be remembered for his 40-point triple-double in game three against the Lakers and images of him slumped over the baseline table in game four at the tail end of a second triple-double that staved off elimination.

After a quick four-game exit in the 2021 playoffs, Butler was back at his heroics again during last season's run, dropping then-career highs of 47 and 45 points in games against the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, respectively. Playoff Jimmy put up four 40-plus point games during last season's postseason run.

Playoff Jimmy is such a thing that there are now compilation videos being produced specifically dedicated to his 40-plus point postseason games with the Miami Heat — it's a thing, Jimmy!
Speaking of 40-point games, just one stat is all a judge would need to rule that Playoff Jimmy is a distinct force on the court: Since the start of the 2020 playoffs, Butler has had seven 40-point games in the postseason, compared to only eight 40-point games in the regular season in his entire career.

Wind that back — Butler has scored 40 points eight times in 754 career regular season games, but in 101 career playoff games, he's done it seven times?

Yeah. Playoff Jimmy is a thing. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Civics 101: Intro to DeSantisland

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation