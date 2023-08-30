 Hurricane Idalia Scenes of Destruction Emerge After Category 3 Landfall | Miami New Times
Scenes of Destruction Emerge After Hurricane Idalia Landfall

"Significant impacts from storm surge will continue along the Gulf Coast of Florida," the National Weather Service warned Wednesday morning.
August 30, 2023
Residents of Tarpon Springs wade through flood waters after Hurricane Idalia inundated their neighborhood on August 30, 2023.
Residents of Tarpon Springs wade through flood waters after Hurricane Idalia inundated their neighborhood on August 30, 2023. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The Sunshine State weathered 125 mph winds and a storm surge that engulfed coastal towns when Hurricane Idalia moved onshore Wednesday, August 30, as a Category 3 storm near Keaton Beach.

The storm's inner bands began battering northwest Florida counties in the early morning, and by noon, scenes of widespread destruction had emerged, with leveled houses and pervasive flooding damage.

Meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer documented the surge waters building up and swallowing the Gulf Coast community of Cedar Key. In the City of Perry in Taylor County, the eyewall ripped down trees with ease and dropped blinding sheets of rain.

At 10 a.m., more than 260,000 households in Florida were without power. The state has mobilized thousands of National Guard troops to assist in the recovery.

In advance of the storm, county officials warned residents that riding out the hurricane in evacuation zones could prove deadly. Stretching from Franklin to Pinellas, sixteen Florida counties had areas with mandatory evacuation orders.

Despite admonitions to steer clear of the storm surge, some residents on the Gulf Coast ventured out into the streets, including a Tampa Bay man who was seen trying to ride a bicycle through four feet of floodwaters on the morning of August 30.

Idalia reached its peak intensity in the early morning as a Category 4 storm but weakened slightly before landfall. It weakened further into a Category 1 storm as its eyewall moved across the Georgia border mid-day, bringing winds of more than 50 mph to Valdosta. The storm is heading towards the Georgia coast and is expected to bring severe weather to Georgia and South Carolina before pushing offshore into the Atlantic Ocean.

"Significant impacts from storm surge will continue along the Gulf Coast of Florida within the Storm Surge Warning through this evening. Dangerous storm surge is also expected along the southeastern U.S. coast within the Storm Surge Warning area tonight  and Thursday," the National Weather Service said in an August 30, 11 a.m. advisory.

The number of casualties from Idalia's storm surge is unclear at this point.

In September 2022, more than 60 people died in Hurricane Ian, most of whom drowned in the storm surge in Lee County. While coastal areas in the county were under an evacuation order, the forecast in the days ahead of Ian's arrival called for a landfall farther north, which led some Fort Myers-area residents to mistakenly believe they'd be spared. Some residents who survived after trying to ride out the storm on Lee County barrier islands were stranded for days, necessitating an extended rescue and support mission.
Izzy Kapnick
Izzy Kapnick is the news editor at Miami New Times. He has worked as a legal news reporter in South Florida since 2008, covering environmental law, white-collar crime, and the healthcare industry.
Contact: Izzy Kapnick

