 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Which Miami Heat player slid edibles to a teammate who was already on the Heat's shit list?EXPAND
Which Miami Heat player slid edibles to a teammate who was already on the Heat's shit list?
Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty

#GummyGate Has Miami Heat Fans Trying to Guess Who Gave Edibles to Dion Waiters

Ryan Yousefi | November 11, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Before the Miami Heat took on the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night, the team announced Dion Waiters, who has yet to set foot on the court for the team this season, would be inactive. That wasn't weird at all. Waiters has lost his minutes to rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, and his piss-poor reaction to being denied a starter immediately following his recovery from injury already has him in the team's doghouse.

What was weird was the reason Waiters would not be joining the club: He reportedly ate the edible to end all edibles and was tripping his balls off in a swanky hotel called the emergency room once the flight landed. At first, it was reported Waiters had an edible-induced seizure, but yesterday the news made much more sense: Waiters was freaking out because the edibles were set on Level: Expert.

Apparently, Waiters was enjoying himself so much in Denver that he decided to take a piece of the infamously kush-friendly city with him on the road through a stop in Phoenix and into Los Angeles. As if all of that wasn't enough, yesterday it was announced the Heat was suspending Waiters for ten games for conduct detrimental to the team. The Heat's managers believe the "one gummy" that sent him into outer space came from a teammate, but he won't tell them which one.

Related Stories

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to #GummyGate. The call is coming from inside the house! This is like a murder-mystery cruise for millennials. It's a regular whodunnit!

There are, of course, questions — so many questions. For instance, is popping edibles on flights between games a thing? Was this the first time Waiters had tried a gummy, or was it some sort of supersonic gummy meant for only the most seasoned edible kings? And, of course, we need to know which player is out there sliding edibles to a teammate who's already on the Heat's shit list.

Everyone is a suspect. Luckily, we have a lineup of suspects. Heat fans made their best guesses on Twitter last night. Guess the edibles-guy game! It's fun for all ages! 

You can be sure Miami Heat managers will continue their investigation into this case, but it's quite possible that when they discover the identity of the edibles supplier, they'll want to research his recipe. If the entire team is eating gummies that have led to the Heat's impressive 6-3 start, surely they'd like to know about it. 

It would be for research purposes only, of course, not for, like, unlabeled locker-room training-table snacks. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >