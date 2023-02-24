Navigation
Fun Facts About the Miami Heat's Two Newest Members

February 24, 2023 8:00AM

Get to know them! Former rivals, now teammates Cody Zeller (left, as a Charlotte Hornet) and Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) in 2014. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Miami Heat used the All-Star break wisely, making a pair of much-needed big-man acquisitions, in Kevin Love and Cody Zeller, that will both bolster frontcourt depth and very likely change its starting lineup when the team returns to the court on Friday.

Both men come with decade-plus résumés in the NBA, but they also come with some interesting backstories. Rather than break down what the moves do for the team on the court, let's take a fun look at who Love and Zeller really are.

Kevin Love's Uncle Cofounded the Beach Boys

We've seen a lot of new Heat players show up and proclaim why they were practically born to play for Miami, but the fact that Kevin Love's uncle founded the Beach Boys might be the most creative claim of them all.

Love's dad, Stan Love, is the brother of Mike Love, the singer, songwriter, and cofounder of rock's legendary Beach Boys. We can only assume this offseason Love will travel to Key Largo, Montego, Jamaica, then a little place off the Florida Keys called Kokomo.

Cody Zeller Wants to Be a Giraffe Capable of Teleportation

Cody Zeller dished some fun facts about himself to his last team just prior to the 2021-22 season, and boy, oh boy, did we learn a thing or two about the man who says that if he were an animal, he'd be a giraffe. 

Asked what superpower he would like to have, Zeller says he wants the ability to "transport" à la Star Trek so he no longer needs to fly from city to city on planes.

Oh, and the worst food he has ever eaten is cow's tongue, so there's also that.

Kevin Love Is a Serious Mental-Health Advocate

Sometimes what a player accomplishes off the court is bigger than what they're capable of doing on the court, and in Kevin Love's case, being vocal about his mental-health struggles has touched the lives of many and will continue to do so regardless of how many more points he scores.

In 2018, Love wrote about his decades-long fight with depression and anxiety in a Player’s Tribune essay titled, "Everyone Is Going Through Something." Being the first to do something many times paves the way for others, and following Love's openness about the subject many other athletes have since been more open about their own personal struggles.

Cody Zeller Once Shamed His Mom For Getting His Birthday Wrong

Back in 2015, Cody Zeller's mom sent out an email reminding family members that his birthday was coming up. Only issue? She was off by a week.

It's almost as if she wasn't there when it happened!

It's tough to blame Lorri Zeller for mixing up Cody's birthday. She has two other sons, Tyler and Luke, who also played professional basketball. When you've given birth to three pro basketball players, you can be forgiven for a tiny misstatment.

Kevin Love Played Little League Baseball With Warriors Star Klay Thompson

Where were you back in 2001? Kevin Love and Warriors guard Klay Thompson — two likely future NBA Hall of Famers —  were playing for the same Little League team. Feel old yet?

According to family members, Love was known for his impressive pitching skills and Thompson was the speedy leadoff type. About the time he started high school, Love says, his dad convinced him basketball was his ticket to success. Thompson gave up baseball for hoops around the same time.

It turns out both Love and Thompson made the right call. 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

