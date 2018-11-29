New Lawsuit Challenges Rick Scott's Last-Minute Help to Big Sugar

Rick Scott has been a friend to the deadly red tide that has killed millions of fish, fouled beaches in Southwest Florida, and even endangered Miami's multibillion-dollar tourist industry. He has cut environmental regulation and limited crackdowns on sugar companies that dump fertilizer into the groundwater, which is the root cause of the toxic algae bloom.

But earlier this month, the governor from another planet managed to get himself promoted to the United States Senate. That was bad news for America, but it came with a seeming benefit to Florida. Ron DeSantis, who will follow Scott into the governor's chair, has opposed the sort of "sweetheart deals" with sugar companies that have allowed those firms to foment the red tide.