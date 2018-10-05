Miami Filmmaker Creates Florida Toxic-Algae "Tourism" Video to Blast Rick Scott

Dead fish are washing ashore. Maggots are wriggling in piles of washed-up garbage. Wildlife rescuers are weeping as they encounter lifeless manatees and sea turtles. And most obvious, Florida's waterways are clogged simultaneously with toxic green algae and toxic, choking, stinging red tide.

That's why you should visit the hell out of Florida, baby!



This is the dystopian world in which Floridians now live: Thanks in part to the deregulatory actions of Gov. Rick Scott and the right-wing Legislature, the state's coasts are clogged with toxic sludge. To celebrate the fact that many of Florida's beaches — the single biggest economic driver of the state — are closed because of poisonous flooding, Miami filmmaker Billy Corben today made his own "Visit Florida" tourism video to commemorate the crisis.

Corben is famed for his documentary series Cocaine Cowboys and is about to release Screwball, based on New Times managing editor Tim Elfrink's award-winning coverage of Biogenesis, the clinic that supplied illegal steroids to Major League Baseball players. Corben told New Times today that he made the 90-second clip to highlight just how dreadful Scott's tenure as governor has been for the environment.