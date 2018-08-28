Live-Blog: 2018 Miami Primary Election Results

By 7 p.m., Floridians will know whether their usually inept state Democratic Party has chosen to anoint a hard-campaigning progressive with popular, grassroots support; a rich dude with a checkered track record as Miami Beach mayor; or a well-connected but boring centrist former congresswoman as the party's next gubernatorial candidate. Republicans, in the meantime, appear ready to nominate the Donald Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis, the human equivalent of an AR-15 wrapped in a "Don't Tread on Me" T-shirt wrapped in a civil rights lawsuit subpoena.

There are a lot of candidates on today's primary ballot running for spots as congresspeople, Miami-Dade County commissioners, judges, and school board candidates. Tonight will be extremely interesting at the polls. After you vote, check back here as we fill in the results. (Scroll past the candidate list to read updates.)

——