Live-Blog: 2018 Miami Primary Election Results

By 7 p.m., Floridians will know whether their usually inept state Democratic Party has chosen to anoint a hard-campaigning progressive with popular, grassroots support; a rich dude with a checkered track record as Miami Beach mayor; or a well-connected but boring centrist former congresswoman as the party's next gubernatorial candidate. Republicans, in the meantime, appear ready to nominate the Donald Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis, the human equivalent of an AR-15 wrapped in a "Don't Tread on Me" T-shirt wrapped in a civil rights lawsuit subpoena.
There are a lot of candidates on today's primary ballot running for spots as congresspeople, Miami-Dade County commissioners, judges, and school board candidates. Tonight will be extremely interesting at the polls. After you vote, check back here as we fill in the results. (Scroll past the candidate list to read updates.)
CANDIDATES (WINNER IN BOLD)
Governor
Democrats
Andrew Gillum
Gwen Graham
Philip Levine
Chris King
Jeff Greene
Republicans
Ron DeSantis
Adam Putnam
Congressional District 27
Democrats
Donna Shalala
David Richardson
Matt Haggman
Kristen Rosen Gonzalez
Michael Hepburn
Republicans
Maria Elvira Salazar
Bruno Barreiro
Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera
Angie Chirino
Gina Sosa-Suarez
Maria Peiro
Michael Ohevzion
Stephen Marks
Elizabeth Adadi
Congressional District 26
Democrats
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
Demetries Grimes
Congressional District 23
Republicans
Joe Kaufman
Carlos Reyes
Carla Spalding
Congressional District 22
Congressional District 22
Nicolas Kimaz
Javier Manjarres
Eddison Walters
State Senate District 38
Democrats
Daphne Campbell
Jason Pizzo
State House District 108
Democrats
Roy Hardemon
Dotie Joseph
State House District 113
Michael Grieco
Deede Weithorn
Kubs Lachlandani
Attorney General
Democrats
Sean Shaw
Ryan Torrens
Republicans
Ashley Moody
Frank White
Agricultural Commissioner
Democrats
Jeff Porter
R. David Walker
Nikki Fried
Republicans
Matt Caldwell
Denise Grimsley
Baxter Troutman
Mike McCallister
Miami-Dade County Commission
District 2
Dorrin Rolle
Jean Monsetime
District 6
Rebeca Sosa
Marilynn Vargas
District 8
Daniella Levine-Cava
Gus Barreiro
Johnathan Burke
District 10
Javier Souto
Alfred Santamaria
Julio Sanchez
Jose Garrido
District 12
Jose "Pepe" Diaz
Patricio Moreno
Rafael Pinyero
Referenda:
Jungle Island
County Mayor/Commissioner Salaries
Zoning Board of Adjustment Personnel Changes
5:30 p.m.
So far, it looks like the Democratic "Blue Wave" is actually hitting. As of 3:30 p.m., voter turnout is reportedly crushing previous counts for mid-term primary elections in Miami. Per CBS Miami's Jim DeFede, Republican turnout is spiking 31 percent — but Democratic turnout is up a whopping 71 percent over 2014:
And to give you an idea of intensity: The Republican vote (Early In Person and Mail In) is up 31 percent this year over 2014.— Jim DeFede (@DeFede) August 28, 2018
And that is great news for Republicans.
Except for one thing. The Democratic turnout is are up 71 percent over 2014 in Early and Mail In vote.
Elsewhere, some candidates already appear to be packing it in. Yesterday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene — a man who got rich betting that the banks would fail during the 2008 recession — canceled his election-night watch-party after running a campaign that New Times generously dubbed the single stupidest Democratic campaign we'd ever seen. (Some highlights: He is a billionaire real-estate developer who yelled at others for their allegedly corrupt real estate deals; he used his personal Mar-A-Lago membership to take anti-Trump photos inside Mar-A-Lago, et cetera.) Goodbye, billionaire fail-man, we hardly knew ye.
“And that, as they say, is that.” pic.twitter.com/Mc2FXXJiJv— David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) August 27, 2018
