Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and artist Disem.
Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and artist Disem.
Photo by Meg O'Connor

Live-Blog: 2018 Miami Primary Election Results

Jerry Iannelli | August 28, 2018 | 5:00pm
AA

By 7 p.m., Floridians will know whether their usually inept state Democratic Party has chosen to anoint a hard-campaigning progressive with popular, grassroots support; a rich dude with a checkered track record as Miami Beach mayor; or a well-connected but boring centrist former congresswoman as the party's next gubernatorial candidate. Republicans, in the meantime, appear ready to nominate the Donald Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis, the human equivalent of an AR-15 wrapped in a "Don't Tread on Me" T-shirt wrapped in a civil rights lawsuit subpoena.

There are a lot of candidates on today's primary ballot running for spots as congresspeople, Miami-Dade County commissioners, judges, and school board candidates. Tonight will be extremely interesting at the polls. After you vote, check back here as we fill in the results. (Scroll past the candidate list to read updates.)

——

CANDIDATES (WINNER IN BOLD)

Governor

Democrats

Andrew Gillum
Gwen Graham
Philip Levine
Chris King
Jeff Greene

Republicans

Ron DeSantis
Adam Putnam

Congressional District 27

Democrats

Donna Shalala
David Richardson
Matt Haggman
Kristen Rosen Gonzalez
Michael Hepburn

Republicans

Maria Elvira Salazar
Bruno Barreiro
Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera
Angie Chirino
Gina Sosa-Suarez
Maria Peiro
Michael Ohevzion
Stephen Marks
Elizabeth Adadi

Congressional District 26

Democrats

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
Demetries Grimes

Congressional District 23

Republicans

Joe Kaufman
Carlos Reyes
Carla Spalding

Congressional District 22

*Democrats or Republicans
Nicolas Kimaz
Javier Manjarres
Eddison Walters

State Senate District 38

Democrats

Daphne Campbell
Jason Pizzo

State House District 108

Democrats

Roy Hardemon
Dotie Joseph

State House District 113

Michael Grieco
Deede Weithorn
Kubs Lachlandani

Attorney General

Democrats

Sean Shaw
Ryan Torrens

Republicans

Ashley Moody
Frank White

Agricultural Commissioner

Democrats

Jeff Porter
R. David Walker
Nikki Fried

Republicans

Matt Caldwell
Denise Grimsley
Baxter Troutman
Mike McCallister

Miami-Dade County Commission

District 2

Dorrin Rolle
Jean Monsetime

District 6

Rebeca Sosa
Marilynn Vargas

District 8

Daniella Levine-Cava
Gus Barreiro
Johnathan Burke

District 10

Javier Souto
Alfred Santamaria
Julio Sanchez
Jose Garrido

District 12

Jose "Pepe" Diaz
Patricio Moreno
Rafael Pinyero

Referenda:

Jungle Island
County Mayor/Commissioner Salaries
Zoning Board of Adjustment Personnel Changes

——

5:30 p.m.

So far, it looks like the Democratic "Blue Wave" is actually hitting. As of 3:30 p.m., voter turnout is reportedly crushing previous counts for mid-term primary elections in Miami. Per CBS Miami's Jim DeFede, Republican turnout is spiking 31 percent — but Democratic turnout is up a whopping 71 percent over 2014:

Elsewhere, some candidates already appear to be packing it in. Yesterday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene — a man who got rich betting that the banks would fail during the 2008 recession — canceled his election-night watch-party after running a campaign that New Times generously dubbed the single stupidest Democratic campaign we'd ever seen. (Some highlights: He is a billionaire real-estate developer who yelled at others for their allegedly corrupt real estate deals; he used his personal Mar-A-Lago membership to take anti-Trump photos inside Mar-A-Lago, et cetera.) Goodbye, billionaire fail-man, we hardly knew ye.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

