Miami New Times' 2018 Midterm Election Live-BlogEXPAND
Photo of Gillum by City of Tallahassee, DeSantis by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Miami New Times' 2018 Midterm Election Live-Blog

Jerry Iannelli | November 6, 2018 | 6:10pm
AA

Donald Trump has, it seems, been president now for 33 years. Election Night 2016 (shudder) feels like a century ago. So much is different now: Our politics have become even more diseased than usual. Corruption and racism no longer disqualify you from holding office. An accused rapist sits on the Supreme Court. Fox News comes closer each day to just reciting the white-nationalist Fourteen Words on-air.

In Florida's case, an admitted Medicare fraudster and a very angry-seeming and probably racist white dude want to be senator and governor, respectively. Given the history of the Florida Republican Party, those two candidates aren't exactly surprising. But what is surprising is that Florida Democrats have, so far, avoided tripping over themselves like they always do. Time will tell if Andrew Gillum can actually win Florida, but it's fair to say he's the most popular Democratic gubernatorial candidate in recent state history. He even, dare we say it, has a coherent economic platform. Plus, Florida might also begin the process of returning the right to more than 1 million mostly African American residents who have been disenfranchised.

So, sure, maybe voting for Democratic candidates won't reverse decades of capitalist plunder or lead to the impeachment of the Big Soggy Man occupying the White House. But tonight could be a start toward something better for Florida's working-class residents, who have demonstrably suffered under two decades of Republican-rule. Or, on the flipside, maybe everyone cool will lose because life is bleak and nothing matters. Only a few hours till we find out!

—-

LIVE UPDATES (SCROLL TO BOTTOM FOR FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES/RACES):

6:40 p.m.: With 20 minutes until polls close in most of the state, it is pouring rain on Andrew Gillum's huge outdoor election-night event in Tallahassee. The media tent has sprung a Biblical-level leak:

There will be actually interesting news soon, we promise.

—-

6:15 p.m.: Turnout is very high so far! As it turns out, the complete melting and cratering of our national political ecosystem has pushed voters to the polls. Funny enough, nobody (including us) has any clue what the turnout numbers mean for Florida so far. About 25,000 more Democrats early-voted than Republicans did. But those numbers A) don't reflect how people actually voted, and B) actually represent a smaller margin than the Democrats held in 2016. When Trump won the state. Here's the Miami Herald's ever-reliable Doug Hanks with some real data:

Elsehwere in Miami, the kind folks behind David Beckham's attempt to make a ton of money off some basically free public land build a Miami Major-League Soccer soccer stadium have been hit with an election complaint. As it turns out, the folks pushing for Miami Freedom Park's referendum approval tonight were caught straight-up giving away free merch to push people to vote in favor of the proposal, which, if approved, would allow the construction of a soccer stadium and also a ton of office and retail space on what is now the Melreese Golf Course. Turns out, giving out merch in exchange for votes may, in fact, be bribery:

And, despite the fact that Miami is generally a non-functioning hell-place 12 months out of the year, there have been oddly few reports of voter-intimidation or suppression so far tonight. There's that at least!

—-

Races/Amendments

Governor:

Andrew Gillum (D)
Ron DeSantis (R)

Senate:

Bill Nelson (D)
Rick Scott (R)

Congress:

District 23:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)
Joe Kaufman (R)
Tim Canova (NPA)

District 24:

Frederica Wilson (D) Ran Unopposed

District 25:

Mary Barzee Flores (D)
Mario Diaz-Balart (R)

District 26:

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D)
Carlos Curbelo (R)

District 27:

Donna Shalala (D)
Maria Elvira Salazar (R)
Mayra Joli (NPA)

Attorney General:

Sean Shaw (D)
Ashley Moody (R)

Agriculture Commissioner:

Nikki Fried (D)
Matt Caldwell (R)

Chief Financial Officer:

Jeremy Ring (D)
Jimmy Patronis (R)

State Senate:

District 36:

David Perez (D)
Manny Diaz Jr. (R)

District 40:

Annette Taddeo (D)
Marili Cancio (R)

State Representative:

District 103

Cindy Polo (D)
Frank Mingo (R)

District 105

Javier Estevez (D)
Ana Maria Rodriguez (R)

District 108

Dotie Joseph (D)
Riquet Caballero (LPF)

District 111

Rizwan Ahmed (D)
Bryan Avila (R)

District 112

Nicholas X. Duran (D)
Rosy Palomino (R)

District 113

Michael Grieco (D)
J.P. Parker (R)

District 114

Javier Fernandez (D)
Javier Enriquez (R)

District 115

Jeffrey Solomon (D)
Vance Aloupis (R)

District 116

James A. Harden (D)
Daniel Anthony Perez (R)

District 118

Robert Ascencio (D)
Anthony Rodriguez (R)

District 119

Heath Rassner (D)
Jean Fernandez-Barquin (R)
Daniel E. Sotelo (NPA)

District 120

Steve Friedman (D)
Holly Raschein (R)

Supreme Court Justice:

Does Al Lawson get to keep his job?

Constitutional Amendments:

Amendment 1: Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption

Amendment 2: Limitations on Property Tax Assessments

Amendment 3: Voter Control of Gambling

Amendment 4: Felon Voting Restoration

Amendment 5: Supermajority Required to Raise Taxes

Amendment 6: Victim's Rights, AKA Marsy's Law

Amendment 7: First Responder Benefits but Also College Fee Regulation?

Amendment 9: Prohibiting Offshore Oil Drilling and Indoor Vaping

Amendment 10: State and Local Government Structure

Amendment 11: Property Rights

Amendment 12: Lobbying and Abuse of Public Officials

Amendment 13: Ending Dog Racing

County Referenda:

Referendum 1: Making Clerk of Court A Nonpartisan Race

Referendum 2: Limiting Resignation Requirements for Some Officials

Referendum 3: Reviewing County Petitions For Legal Sufficiency

Referendum 4: Not Counting Votes for Dead or Withdrawn Candidates

Referendum 5: Prohibiting Paying Signature Gatherers Per-Signature

Referendum 6: New Municipality in Northeast Miami-Dade

School Board: Raising Taxes to Pay Teachers More

City of Miami Referenda:

Freedom Park:

Strong Mayor:

Riverwalk:

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

