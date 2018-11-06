Miami New Times' 2018 Midterm Election Live-Blog

Donald Trump has, it seems, been president now for 33 years. Election Night 2016 (shudder) feels like a century ago. So much is different now: Our politics have become even more diseased than usual. Corruption and racism no longer disqualify you from holding office. An accused rapist sits on the Supreme Court. Fox News comes closer each day to just reciting the white-nationalist Fourteen Words on-air.

In Florida's case, an admitted Medicare fraudster and a very angry-seeming and probably racist white dude want to be senator and governor, respectively. Given the history of the Florida Republican Party, those two candidates aren't exactly surprising. But what is surprising is that Florida Democrats have, so far, avoided tripping over themselves like they always do. Time will tell if Andrew Gillum can actually win Florida, but it's fair to say he's the most popular Democratic gubernatorial candidate in recent state history. He even, dare we say it, has a coherent economic platform. Plus, Florida might also begin the process of returning the right to more than 1 million mostly African American residents who have been disenfranchised.