Mother Held by ICE Over Traffic Ticket Freed After Posting $20,000 Bond

Earlier this year, New Times detailed the horrific case of Maria, a 24-year-old woman who fled persecution in Guatemala, gave birth to multiple American children, and wound up jailed in an ICE detention facility in South Florida after she was arrested while trying to voluntarily pay a $150 traffic fine. Speaking from inside her detention center, Maria told New Times in Spanish that she was only allowed to see her three young children for an hour or two each week, and that her nine-year-old daughter was afraid that she'd also be detained if she came to visit her mom.

Maria — whose name New Times changed because her case remains open — is finally now out of ICE's Broward Transitional Facility in Pompano Beach. Her lawyer, Jonathan Urrutia of the Legal Aid Service of Broward County, said that Maria's immigration case was reopened and she was allowed to post bail for her release.

The only problem: ICE demanded $20,000 in order to let Maria out, an amount typically given to accused felons or multi-time offenders. "(It's) a ridiculous amount for a single mother of three who has been detained for two months now," Urrutia says.