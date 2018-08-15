Five Types Of University of Miami Hurricanes Fans

Unlike the NFL, college football has no preseason appetizer to holds fans over until the football is real. Instead of a quarter-season of fake games like the NFL, the best college fans get are a few sparse clips on Twitter of your favorite school's team half-assing a practice in shorts before the season opener.
For University of Miami Hurricanes fans, that season opener is less than three weeks away when the Canes take on the LSU Tigers on September 2 in Dallas. Dust off your car flags and turnover chains: College football is back.
While the ninth-ranked Canes ready themselves for the season opener, UM fans all over the world are undoubtedly doing the same. Canes fans come in all different shapes and sizes. Like South Florida itself, you won't find a more diverse fan base in the entire country.
UM fans are extremely different and hard to place in a box, but there are a few definitive types of Canes fans everyone knows. Here are just a few of those groups:
1. The Super Canes Bro. Every group of Canes fans has at least one Canes Bro. If you can't pick out the Canes Bro, that means it's probably you. Canes Bro has "305" in at least one of his social media handles, and he's aggressive. If you watch closely enough at the tailgate, there are always a couple
2. The Tailgate Aficionado. Every fanbase has a select few fans who can be labeled professional tailgaters, but Canes fans take the cake when it comes to expertly partying in parking lots. Walking up and down the lot at Hard Rock Stadium before a game, you're bound to find a pig roasting, lobsters being grilled, people funneling beers out of who knows what kind of PCP pipe contraption a
Even when the Canes teams were down during the Al Golden era, true UM fans continued to rock the tailgate just as they had when the squad was undefeated. Need proof? A true fan like @CutlerRidgeLAZ on Twitter has all the receipts. Tailgating at a Canes game isn't just about the game, it's about letting loose after a long week of working hard in order to afford living where the rest of America vacations.
3. Mom and Pop Canes Fan. Although the in-your-face
Mom and Pop Canes fans are basically the same mold as most Dolphins fans. They're great at tailgating, respectful, and pretty much just here for a good getaway from a hard work week. Win or lose, they'll be back next week — same place, same time. When the Canes lose, they don't get mad. They're just disappointed.
4. Brand Canes Fans. This can be tough to swallow, but everyone needs to acknowledge this phenomenon without necessarily labeling anyone with the dreaded "bandwagon fan" tag. Brand Canes fans are around 20 to 23 years old, which means they've really never seen the Canes be any good. They support the Canes because it's the cool thing to do, not because they deeply care about victories or the school's tradition. Every fanbase has these people, but the Canes are stacked with them.
Loving UM, for them, is equal parts rooting for the home team and just loving the sweet Canes gear that pops out every year while shopping at Champs. They don't go to UM — which isn't a requirement to love the Canes by any means — but if you didn't know any better, you'd think they spent all their parent's money in the school bookstore.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
5. #CanesFam Canes fan. When it comes to true Hurricanes fans, the best of the bunch are #CanesFam Canes fans. What is a #CanesFam Canes fan? As the hashtag indicates, it's a group of Hurricanes fans that have used social media to connect their personal group of Canes fans with others, thus forming a gigantic family around the UM squad.
Twitter and Facebook have done a lot of bad in this world, but connecting sports fans in real life is genuinely up there in terms of the good the social media platforms have brought into our lives. What begins as a friend of a friend who knows a guy from joking about the Canes on Twitter has now created thousands of real-life photos like the one
#CanesFam really is a family, and everyone can be a
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!