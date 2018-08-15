Five Types Of University of Miami Hurricanes Fans

Unlike the NFL, college football has no preseason appetizer to holds fans over until the football is real. Instead of a quarter-season of fake games like the NFL, the best college fans get are a few sparse clips on Twitter of your favorite school's team half-assing a practice in shorts before the season opener.

For University of Miami Hurricanes fans, that season opener is less than three weeks away when the Canes take on the LSU Tigers on September 2 in Dallas. Dust off your car flags and turnover chains: College football is back.

While the ninth-ranked Canes ready themselves for the season opener, UM fans all over the world are undoubtedly doing the same. Canes fans come in all different shapes and sizes. Like South Florida itself, you won't find a more diverse fan base in the entire country.

UM fans are extremely different and hard to place in a box, but there are a few definitive types of Canes fans everyone knows. Here are just a few of those groups:

1. The Super Canes Bro. Every group of Canes fans has at least one Canes Bro. If you can't pick out the Canes Bro, that means it's probably you. Canes Bro has "305" in at least one of his social media handles, and he's aggressive. If you watch closely enough at the tailgate, there are always a couple friends who are nervously giggling at him but on the inside very worried they're going to have to fight an entire group of people because he won't stop yelling at strangers.

Canes Bro didn't start off as a Canes Bro. He was taught the secretive art like an assassin who received a sword from a legendary swordsmith in Okinawa, but instead of a swordsmith, Canes Bro learned how to be the fan he is from his uncle who lives in Hialeah.

2. The Tailgate Aficionado. Every fanbase has a select few fans who can be labeled professional tailgaters, but Canes fans take the cake when it comes to expertly partying in parking lots. Walking up and down the lot at Hard Rock Stadium before a game, you're bound to find a pig roasting, lobsters being grilled, people funneling beers out of who knows what kind of PCP pipe contraption a Canes Bro made in his garage (see above), and a table lined with ten different colors of jello shots. And that's all before 10 a.m.

Even when the Canes teams were down during the Al Golden era, true UM fans continued to rock the tailgate just as they had when the squad was undefeated. Need proof? A true fan like @CutlerRidgeLAZ on Twitter has all the receipts. Tailgating at a Canes game isn't just about the game, it's about letting loose after a long week of working hard in order to afford living where the rest of America vacations.

3. Mom and Pop Canes Fan. Although the in-your-face Canes Bro might be the first type of UM fan that comes to mind for many neutrals, there are plenty of longtime Canes supporters who are seasoned veterans that have seen both the good and bad days. Mom and Pop Canes fans are a tried-and-true bunch. They've seen it all: From the irrelevant days before the '80s glory years to the dominating teams of the '90s and early '00s, all the way through the putrid Golden years and into Mark Richt's promising teams today.

Mom and Pop Canes fans are basically the same mold as most Dolphins fans. They're great at tailgating, respectful, and pretty much just here for a good getaway from a hard work week. Win or lose, they'll be back next week — same place, same time. When the Canes lose, they don't get mad. They're just disappointed.

4. Brand Canes Fans. This can be tough to swallow, but everyone needs to acknowledge this phenomenon without necessarily labeling anyone with the dreaded "bandwagon fan" tag. Brand Canes fans are around 20 to 23 years old, which means they've really never seen the Canes be any good. They support the Canes because it's the cool thing to do, not because they deeply care about victories or the school's tradition. Every fanbase has these people, but the Canes are stacked with them.

Loving UM, for them, is equal parts rooting for the home team and just loving the sweet Canes gear that pops out every year while shopping at Champs. They don't go to UM — which isn't a requirement to love the Canes by any means — but if you didn't know any better, you'd think they spent all their parent's money in the school bookstore.

5. #CanesFam Canes fan. When it comes to true Hurricanes fans, the best of the bunch are #CanesFam Canes fans. What is a #CanesFam Canes fan? As the hashtag indicates, it's a group of Hurricanes fans that have used social media to connect their personal group of Canes fans with others, thus forming a gigantic family around the UM squad.

Twitter and Facebook have done a lot of bad in this world, but connecting sports fans in real life is genuinely up there in terms of the good the social media platforms have brought into our lives. What begins as a friend of a friend who knows a guy from joking about the Canes on Twitter has now created thousands of real-life photos like the one above: A group of people who seem to have known each other forever, but actually just met in person.