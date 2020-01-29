Five Reasons Dolphins Fans Deserve a Super Bowl More Than Anyone Else

This Sunday's Super Bowl LIV marks the 11th time NFL's biggest game will take place in Miami, which has hosted the event more than any other city.

Sadly, though, that game hasn't included the Miami Dolphins in a very long time. They haven't played in a big matchup in years, much less the Super Bowl. The Fins haven't sniffed the hope of a championship since before some current 40-year-olds could read.

Dolphins fans deserve better. They deserve a championship team. They deserve some sort of payoff from this current rebuild that involves finding a quarterback in the upcoming draft and spending almost $100 million in salary-cap space.

No fan base in the NFL deserves a Super Bowl team more than the Miami Dolphins' fan base. Here's why:

Winning a championship simply isn't even a consideration anymore. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Not only have the Dolphins not won a Super Bowl since 1973, but also they barely even tease us. Not winning the Super Bowl in almost half a century is one thing, but never even pretending to come close to one is another. The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since 2000. That's so long ago it's difficult to find a video of the game on YouTube. Why? Because YouTube didn't exist. Since that 2000 win, the Dolphins have appeared in a playoff game only three times, losing by a combined 77-24.

Dolphins fans haven't been able to enjoy a playoff run. Winning a championship simply isn't a thought anymore. That dream died years ago. Dolphins fans would be happy with a 3-0 win in a wildcard game at this point.

Admit it: 1973 was a freakin' long time ago. Photo by George Martinez

Young Miami Dolphins fans don't remember the 1973 season all that well. If you were 10 years old when the Dolphins last won a Super Bowl, you're quickly approaching your 60th birthday. You might have gone to Woodstock or fought in the Vietnam War if you experienced the Dolphins' last title in any real way. You probably have grandchildren in middle school.

What we're saying is that 1973 was a freakin' long time ago, man. You're pretty old if you remember the Dolphins being on top of the NFL.

EXPAND The fact that Dan Marino happened and the Dolphins blew it is unfair. Photo by Jacob Childrey / Flickr

Dan Marino was arguably the best quarterback of all time. The Dolphins have nothing to show for Dan Marino's 15 years on the team, even with his 400-plus touchdowns and entrance into the Hall of Fame. Marino made it to the Super Bowl in 1984 and got his ass kicked by the 49ers, and neither he nor the Dolphins have been back since.

That's incomprehensible. Dolphins fans thought there were so many great times in store in 1984, and then there was nothing. No injury that prevented the Dolphins from returned to the Super Bowl. No loss in a Super Bowl. Just no Super Bowl.

The fact that Dan Marino happened and the Dolphins blew it is unfair, and fans deserve to have it made up to them ASAP.

Dolphins fans keep coming back for more. Photo by George Martinez

Dolphins fans have always continued to support the team, even through decades of irrelevance. You can say a lot of things about Miami Dolphins fans, but you can't call them disloyal. They've stuck by their favorite football team through thick and thin. Dolphins fans continue to show up at the stadium on game day, even when you wouldn't blame them if they stayed home. Maybe it has to do with the weather or the tailgates, but Miami fans keep coming back for more every year regardless of the Dolphins' record.

A team like the Washington Redskins is notorious for an empty stadium on Sundays, and that's a franchise with a tradition in the NFL that's second to none. Dolphins fans are never called disloyal or fair-weather, which is something to be proud of and a reason these fans — most of whom have never seen a Super Bowl appearance or even a playoff win — deserve so much more.

Dolphins fans have given the team enormous support over the years with little in return. Photo by George Martinez

Miami has always been a football town. Most South Floridians would agree that until recently, Miami was indisputably a football town. Even though most fans have never seen their NFL team do anything close to elite, they had blind faith the Dolphins were the best show in town.

Not anymore, though. The Miami Heat has changed that narrative thanks to three championship titles since 2006. Now the Dolphins can't take Miamians' support for granted. They must earn the label as the best team in town by winning something.

Dolphins fans have given the team enormous support over the years with little in return. It's time they're rewarded for their loyalty. They deserve it more than any other fan base in the nation.