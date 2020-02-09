Five Pandemics Miami Has Survived

This week was packed with coronavirus news. The Chinese doctor who blew the whistle about a potential outbreak and contracted the virus from a patient died in a hospital in Wuhan. Public fear has created a worldwide shortage of face masks, gloves, and other protective equipment. Thousands of people are being quarantined on two cruise ships docked in Japan and Hong Kong.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Florida, but there have been a number of scares. A patient at a Hollywood hospital was tested for a possible case of the virus last week, but public health officials have confirmed nothing. Thirty high-school students and three teachers from the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens were required to stay home as a precaution after returning from a Model United Nations trip during which a Chinese student fell ill. They were recently given permission to return to school.

Miami is in the clear for now, and it's probably more likely you'll come down with the plain old flu than coronavirus. But concerns about a potential outbreak here are valid. South Florida has experienced some scary maladies, after all. Here's a list of some pandemics Miami has survived thus far.

A 9-year-old boy was the first to die of swine flu in Miami-Dade in 2009. The swine flu pandemic spread all over the world in the spring of 2009. The virus, also known as H1N1, spread from infected pigs to humans. The first case was detected in a 10-year-old patient in California. In total, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were 60.8 million cases; 274,304 hospitalizations; and 12,469 deaths in the U.S. By summer, more than 140 cases of the flu were reported here in Miami-Dade County.

A boy visiting from West Africa got tested for Ebola after a scare at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach in 2014. The results came back negative. Another patient was screened for the virus at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Those results were negative, too.

West Africa saw the most widespread Ebola outbreak in history in 2013. The epidemic killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa and infected some 28,000.

Eleven people were treated for Ebola in the U.S. during the 2014 to 2016 epidemic, according to the CDC. The first travel-related case was confirmed in September 2014 in a man who traveled to Dallas from West Africa; he died about a week after arriving in the U.S. Two healthcare workers who treated him in Dallas tested positive for the virus, but they ultimately recovered.

Florida mosquitoes spread chikungunya in 2014. In June 2014, dozens of Floridians contracted chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease marked by acute fever, red rashes, and severe joint pain.

The illness devastated the Caribbean; hundreds of thousands of people, particularly in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, came down with the disease. Floridians became exposed to the illness abroad. A Miami-Dade woman and a Palm Beach man were the first two confirmed cases of chikungunya in Florida.

Wynwood became ground zero for the Zika virus in Florida in 2016. The virus choked Wynwood's economy. An FIU study says 91 percent of businesses lost revenue after the outbreak, and 84 percent received fewer customers. Cases were also confirmed in Miami Beach.

Named after the Zika Forest in Uganda, the virus was first discovered in 1947; the first human cases were detected in 1952. The virus spreads by infected mosquitoes and poses the greatest threat to pregnant women. Most people infected with Zika experience cold-like symptoms and then recover.

The first non-travel-related Zika case in the U.S. was reported in Miami-Dade. A 23-year-old pregnant woman went to her doctor with a fever, widespread rash, and sore throat in July 2016. By December, there had been 256 locally-acquired cases, 1,100 travel-related cases, and 208 pregnant women with "laboratory evidence" of Zika.

Cases of dengue fever were confirmed in Florida in 2010 and again in 2019. In 2010, Miami-Dade health officials confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue fever for the first time in about 60 years. The virus is mosquito-borne and can cause high fever, rash, muscle and joint pain, and — in severe cases — serious bleeding and shock. The illness arrived in Miami by way of an outbreak in the Florida Keys.

The Miami Herald reported on 14 locally transmitted cases of dengue fever in 2019. There are a record 3 million cases of dengue in Latin America, and unfortunately, health officials worry the number of cases in Miami will continue to rise.