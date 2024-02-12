Five Must-Circle Dates on Every Miami Sports Fans Calendar

click to enlarge Josh Mahura of the Florida Panthers collides with Jesper Fast of the Carolina Hurricanes during third overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 playoffs on May 18, 2023. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

February 14: Puck Drops in Pittsburgh

click to enlarge Luis Arráez of the Miami Marlins gives teammate Jean Segura a Gatorade bath after defeating the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot Park in Miami on April 28, 2023. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

February 15: Marlins Spring Training

click to enlarge Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo pushes past the Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. for a slam dunk. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

February 16: NBA All-Star Weekend

click to enlarge Inter Miami teammates hoist Lionel Messi following their win in the Leagues Cup final on August 19, 2023. Photo by Kevin Cox/Getty Images

February 21: Inter Miami Season Opener

click to enlarge Christian Wilkins jumps next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after he is drafted by the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville. Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

April 25: 2024 NFL Draft

With Sunday's Super Bowl in the rear-view mirror, February is a time when sports hit a bit of a lull. Plenty is going on, but no championship contests arrive in the major stateside sports until spring, when the NBA and NHL playoffs take place.For those Miamians searching for the next adrenaline rush in the meantime, here are some key dates to circle on your sports calendar.While the Miami Heat may be off to a slow and, let's be honest, dull start this season, the Florida Panthers are just heating up, making it officially hockey season in South Florida. Sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers are primed to make another thrilling Stanley Cup run.With the Stanley Cup playoffs on the horizon in mid-April, the Panthers' upcoming stretch of games, beginning with a clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins, mark the perfect time to rally behind the team we all pretend we follow all season!We're not exactly starting with a banger here. Still, in spring training, uttering the phrase "pitchers and catchers report" will always invoke a bit of nostalgia and spark our interest, if only for a fleeting moment.The Miami Marlins are preparing to open their spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, as pitchers and catchers begin reporting on February 15 and the full squad by February 20. The pre-season opener against the Cardinals follows on February 24.With Miami again undergoing a front office shake-up this offseason, seeing how the Marlins look in year 20 of their three-year rebuild will be exciting.The NBA All-Star break this year from February 16 to 18 is not usually an essential event for Miami fans to think about. This year, however, it may be a much-needed source of entertainment in light of the home team's performance so far.Miami's Bam Adebayo will make his third appearance in the mid-season classic. For those starved for an event, watching Bam play in big games with teammates who aren't underwhelming will be a breath of fresh air.Soccer, or the glorious game of fútbol as it's known globally, is back in action in the United States.Messi and friends return to the South Florida sports scene when Inter Miami FC hosts Real Salt Lake at DRV PNK Stadium on February 21. Not only is the game Miami's opener, but it also marks the official start of the Major League Soccer season.After a drama-filled world tour that featured pissing off multiple countries' fans who were angered at the fact that they paid hundreds of dollars per ticket to watch Leo Messi sip Gatorade on the bench, getting back to business will be a welcome sight for Inter.Looking way farther ahead, the NFL draft, set to be held in Detroit, Michigan, from April 25 to 27, offers Dolphins fans a beacon of light and a rest stop between now and the season opener in September.With six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 21st overall, the Dolphins have a significant opportunity to beef up their roster. In true Dolphins fashion, they will not be bolstering said roster in the third round, thanks to the NFL taking that pick away from the team as part of its tampering punishment related to the team's attempts to acquire quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton in 2019 and subsequent seasons.