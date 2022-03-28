Five Nicknames That Reflect the Miami Dolphins' Speedy New Offense

When you add all of those new guys with Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Lynn Bowden, and other returning Dolphins, it makes for one very speedy group. As with anything this historic, the Dolphins need a new nickname to reflect their new and improved offense.
Here, we examine five new nickname suggestions.
🚨Breaking!🚨 @cheetah Tyreek Hill is headed to South Beach! The @miamidolphins have traded, and extended his contract. 4 years $120 Million, $72.2 million Guaranteed.— Mac, Haynes, Regan (@JustTheTipffp) March 23, 2022
Miami's offense is fast and furious now. pic.twitter.com/QQqfV3VTaJ
Fast & FuriousWe've seen this one, so we're required to report it. It's not unlike a real estate agent being required to let a homeowner know of an offer. It's just a rule.
But we hate it: It's outdated, it's obvious, it's not original or clever — all of the requirements of a catchy new nickname. So Fast & Furious will not be moving on to the next round.
From this day forth, Miami Dolphins new nickname is “TOP OFF”. Convertibles, Hill, Waddle, and Tua. This will be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/eXDwEbtCjX— Mon (@TheOneMon) March 23, 2022
Top OffWhen a wide receiver gets behind a defense, it's called "blowing the top off." What comes to mind when you imagine something known for taking its top off? Yes, our first thought was convertible cars, too. We're just adding things up here and it all checks out.
Do we love this nickname? No. But it has been put forward, and we are duly including it on the list.
⬇️ Dolphins Nickname go ⬇️— Stevey F (@SteveyFranchise) March 23, 2022
The Greatest Show on SurfThe dominating offense of the St. Louis Rams between 1999 and 2001 was called "The Greatest Show on Turf." Well, it's time to welcome the Miami Dolphins' version of that phrase: "The Greatest Show on Surf."
Even if Miami isn't exactly known for its surfing, to the rest of the landlocked country oceans are oceans and surfing is what you do in them. It's catchy, Miami as hell, and sums things up quite nicely. This one is up there on the list.
You want speed? We got that 💨 pic.twitter.com/8m0y6y7QPa— Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) March 24, 2022
Legion of ZoomYears ago the Seattle Seahawks boasted a hard-hitting defense that was called the "Legion of Boom." Now, with the sudden surge of speed on its offense, some Dolphins fans have already suggested replacing "Boom" with "Zoom."
It's clever and makes a whole lot of sense. Leader in the clubhouse? Maybe. We like it.
The Penguin and the Cheetah. pic.twitter.com/8l3pxRvr9d— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 23, 2022
Zoom MiamiPenguins, cheetahs, and iguanas, oh my! With well-known Zoo Miami on the opposite end of the county, what about "Zoom Miami" as a fitting nickname for the fastest team to ever take a football field?
We're here for it. If the Dolphins can get Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill to put a cheetah in the end zone, we're going full Ace Ventura: Pet Detective on their asses.