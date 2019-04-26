 


    Herban Planet
Screenshots of the #feelingcute challengeEXPAND
Screenshots of the #feelingcute challenge
Florida Prison Guards Joked About Shootings, Violence During #FeelingCute Challenge

Jerry Iannelli | April 26, 2019 | 8:00am
Social media: That wonderful place where you can get into arguments with your loved ones, alienate your friends with bizarre ideas about politics, and possibly lose your job because you're posting too dang hard. The latest viral craze to get some fools in trouble with their bosses is the #FeelingCute challenge — a meme wherein users post they're #FeelingCute and about to do something wild at their jobs.

For at least four Florida prison guards, "feeling cute" apparently meant committing acts of hypothetical violence or abusing inmates. After the Houston Chronicle, Phoenix New Times, and other newspapers caught local C.O.s and cops bragging about everything from pepper-spraying inmates to gassing prisoners to stalking drivers, Miami New Times found four instances of Florida Department of Corrections officers posting memes about how they'd like to commit acts of violence or abuse. In each case, the officers posted selfies while wearing their official FDC uniforms.

"Feeling cute might shoulder lock take down your prison husband...idk," one FDC guard, Keora Smith, wrote on April 15.

Related Stories

"#FeltCuteChallenge working towards LT. But also may put one on property restriction/privilege suspension while I'm at it..." another guard, Eddie Kosiorek wrote, referencing different ways correctional officers are allowed to punish inmates who act out.

"Feeling cute... might toss your baby daddy's locker!" said officer Steph Barber, using slang for the act of dumping out the contents of a prisoner's locker full of personal items.

In the most egregious case, one officer from Ormond Beach, Corey Dorman, appeared to joke about shooting someone.

"Feelin cute... might shoot to stop later," he wrote while posting a selfie in his car with his rifle propped up in the background.

In response, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told New Times the department had launched investigations into each incident. Through a spokesperson, FDC Director Mark Inch said he did not approve of the messages relayed in the Facebook posts.

“As public servants our officers and staff must be held to the highest standards of ethical behavior both on and off duty,” he said. “My expectation of our officers is to ensure public safety and uphold public trust. These social media posts are against the core values of our profession and will not be tolerated.”

The statement came mere hours after the Tallahassee Democrat reported that a lawyer with the FDC, Eric Giunta, had resigned over separate, racist comments he made saying black people have a penchant for “raping, murdering, vandalizing” and “having children out of wedlock.”

The Houston Chronicle first reported on the social media challenge last week. On April 16, reporter Keri Blakinger, herself a former inmate, caught multiple guards posting while in their Texas Department of Criminal Justice uniforms. Two guards joked about wantonly gassing inmates. In all, Texas officials said six officers were under investigation for posting inappropriate images as part of the viral challenge. On Tuesday, the Chronicle reported four of the guards were fired and the remaining two resigned.

Many of the prison guards posted their images in a Facebook group called "Correctional Officer Life," which has nearly 30,000 members. Since the Chronicle's story came out, news agencies in other states have also caught prison guards from Georgia, Oklahoma, and Missouri posting inappropriate or offensive statements.

Yesterday, the Phoenix New Times — Miami New Times' sister paper — caught four Arizona guards making similarly gross statements while #FeelingCute. One woman joked about "pepper spraying" someone's "baby daddy." A member of the Yuma County Sheriff's Office wrote that he might "flip a U-turn and ride your bumper for 5 miles later just to freak you out later, IDK."

In response, the Arizona Department of Corrections said it had disciplined two officers for posting inappropriate content.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

