 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The researchers found that 23 percent of teens had been the recipient of a sexually explicit photo.EXPAND
The researchers found that 23 percent of teens had been the recipient of a sexually explicit photo.
Photo by Mario Antonio Pena Zapata / Flickr

FAU Researcher Says We Should Teach Teens "Safe Sexting"

Jessica Lipscomb | January 16, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

In the not-so-distant past of 2010, Florida lawmakers were working on legislation to criminalize teen sexting. At the time, the legislators applauded themselves for their restraint — after all, first-time offenders would simply be forced to perform community service and pay a small fine. It was only those pesky repeat offenders who could actually end up in jail.

Needless to say, the social landscape has dramatically shifted in the past decade. For starters, cell phones have far greater capabilities than they used to, and the average kid now gets his or her first phone at age 10. Modern times demand modern solutions — that's why one researcher with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) argues that it's important to teach teens "safe sexting."

That's right: According to Sameer Hinduja, an FAU professor and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, telling teens not to sext each other is unrealistic. Instead, he says, parents and educators should start to teach practices that will best shield minors from possible repercussions.

Related Stories

"Ideally, in a perfect world, we don't want them engaging in these sorts of behaviors. Then we got to a point where we cannot just continue to poo-poo these issues," he tells New Times. "But we can equip them to resist any sort of harm."

Hinduja and Justin Patchin, his co-director at the Cyberbullying Research Center, are the authors of a new report published in the Journal of Adolescent Health . Backed by their own research, the two argue that teens who choose to send sexts should be taught to do so in a way that promotes consent, confidentiality, and personal safety.

This past April, the researchers conducted a national sample of nearly 5,000 minors age 12 to 17 and found that 14 percent had sent a sexually explicit photo, while 23 percent had received one. Those figures were a slight increase over a previous sample taken in 2016.

While Hinduja says teen sexting is far from an epidemic, he believes messages from parents and other authorities about the criminal implications are unhelpful.

"Laws and penalties and punishments don't really seem to deter youth when it comes to activity online," he says.

Instead, Hinduja compares the idea of preaching safe sexting to that of sex education.

"The reality is that having sex underage is also illegal," he says. "Even though it's still technically illegal, we still have sex education."

So what exactly is safe sexting? The researchers identified ten takeaways for teens who choose to send explicit photos or videos. First, teens should be certain they're sending images to someone who actually wants to receive them. For those on the receiving end, those photos should never be shared with another party. In fact, Hinduja and Patchin say, it's best to delete sexually explicit photos altogether.

"Having images stored on your device increases the likelihood that someone — a parent, the police, a hacker — will find them," their article states.

In terms of personal safety, teens are advised to turn off location trackers and avoid capturing their faces or other personal identifiers in photos and videos.

Overall, Hinduja says, parents just can't stop their kids from sexting, so broaching the topic of safety measures is the next best thing.

"I would advise parents and adults when they bring up these issues not to be fear-mongering and all panicked, regardless of what they read in the media, because your kids will shut down and not talk to you," he says. "Your kids will surprise you about what they already know, so you might as well engage them."

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >