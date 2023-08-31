"UD Night" to Celebrate Miami Heat Champ Udonis Haslem's Career

Three-time NBA champion Haslem will receive the tribute for his two decades of service with the Heat on the evening of September 7, when the Marlins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6:40 p.m.
Fans can secure their seats for UD Night by visiting Marlins.com/UD. They can purchase an exclusive UD ticket package that includes a limited-edition "Haslem 40" Marlins T-shirt, with a portion of the proceeds from each ticket — $3.05, to be exact — being directed towards The Udonis Haslem Foundation, according to a media release.
Miami Marlins to celebrate Miami sports icon Udonis Haslem on UD Night – Thursday, September 7— Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) August 28, 2023
Special offer features a limited-edition co-branded
T-shirt with a $3.05 donation to The Udonis Haslem Foundation for each ticket purchase pic.twitter.com/G1j363JzuS
Caroline O’Connor, Marlins president of business operations, expressed sentiments shared by many fans, saying, "Udonis Haslem embodies the South Florida community, and it is our honor to celebrate his many accomplishments on the court and in the surrounding neighborhoods of Miami with UD Night on September 7. We could not think of a better way to recognize his commitment to the community than by supporting his newly launched foundation with a donation from every UD Night ticket."
The Heat legend's history with the team runs deep. He signed with the Heat in 2003 and helped the squad line up its first NBA title in 2006. In 2010, he re-signed with the team in a five-year deal, reportedly turning down more lucrative offers in favor of sticking with his hometown team. He won back-to-back championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013 alongside an all-star roster spearheaded by LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade.
Haslem, the franchise's all-time rebound leader, has been a busy man just a few short months removed from hanging up his sneakers. In addition to his charity work and recent appearances at basketball camps, he also recently announced he's become an investor in the Rebote Renegades of the World Jai-Alai League.
A candidate for the NBA Hall of Fame, and with his eyes on being a future part-owner or Miami Heat front office executive, Haslem personifies Miami Heat culture, and this likely won't be the last time he receives high honors.