Baseball Is Back! Grapefruit League Essentials All Miami Marlins Fans Need to Know

The Miami Marlins open their Grapefruit League schedule in Port Saint Lucie in just over a week, with their preseason opener against the New York Mets scheduled for Saturday, February 25. The Super Bowl's in the rearview, the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are in the doldrums, and Marlins baseball has its chance to take center stage.
If you're looking to head to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, or just interested enough to want to catch some games on TV, we've got you covered.
Where Do the Marlins Play Their Spring Training Home Games?The Marlins call Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium home for the Grapefruit League campaign. The stadium is located at 4751 Main St. in Jupiter, just over an hour's drive from LoanDepot park.
According to the stadium's website, parking will run you $13. More information can be found here.
How Can I Score Tickets to a Grapefruit League Game?
In addition to being the home of the Marlins, Roger Dean Stadium is the spring training base for the reigning NL Central Division champion St. Louis Cardinals. Here's a full schedule and information on how to purchase tickets for both teams' home games.
As with regular-season games, prices and availability vary, but for the most part, expect to shell out $25 to $50 for a seat, depending on who the opponent is and where you want to sit. On that second count, here's the Roger Dean Stadium seating chart.
Any Notable Spring Training Games I Should Know About?One game absolutely pops off the schedule: The Miami Marlins will face Team Israel on Tuesday, March 8, in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. At the time of this writing, tickets for that matchup are going for $14 to $67.
In addition to that game, you might want to be in attendance when the Boston Red Sox visit Roger Dean on Tuesday, February 28 (game time 6:40 p.m). The Marlins' final spring training home game is set for Sunday, March 26, at 1:10 p.m. against the Washington Nationals.
How Will the World Baseball Classic Impact Spring Training?The aforementioned World Baseball Classic will take place March 8-21, smack-dab in the middle of spring training, and, as you might guess, that will definitely affect the availability of some Marlins players.
Five Marlins are slotted to play in the WBC, most notably, reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara, who will wear the uniform of the Dominican Republic alongside Marlins newcomers Johnny Cueto and Jean Segura. Pitcher Jesús Luzardo and infielder Luis Arraez will play for Venezuela.
Long story short? If you want to see the best pitcher in baseball pitch for the Marlins in a Grapefruit League game, your chances will be limited.
Will Any Spring Training Games Be Broadcast on TV?Don't have the gumption to drive an hour north to watch a bunch of guys wearing numbers in the high two digits lose to Astros players wearing even higher jersey numbers? No problem! You can get your dose of Grapefruit League action from the comfort of your couch, AKA the same place you watch the Marlins during the regular season.
According to MLB.com, Bally Sports will broadcast Marlins spring training games at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 4 (vs. the New York Mets), 1:10 p.m. Friday, March 17 (vs. the St. Louis Cardinals), 1:10 p.m. Sunday, March 19 (vs. the Houston Astros), 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 (vs. the Cardinals), and 6:40 p.m. Friday, March 24 (vs. the Astros).
As in past years, most, if not all, Marlins spring training games will also be broadcast on Marlins.com.
What Should I Be Keeping an Eye on During Spring Training?Outside of your usual position battles and shuffling of deck chairs on the Good Ship Billy-the-Marlin, the two splashiest items that will stick out for most Miami fans will be the progress of Jazz Chisholm's position switch from second base to center field and the health and performance of once-promising, often-injured pitcher Sixto Sánchez, who hasn't strapped on his jock since spring training of 2021 owing to shoulder injuries.
Fans will also certainly be looking to how rookie Marlins manager Skip Schumaker calls games, and how long, lanky, right-handed pitcher Eury Pérez, the team's top prospect, performs.