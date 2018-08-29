The Eight Best Versions of the Miami Dolphins Fight Song on YouTube

Miami has the Dolphins, the greatest football team. To some, those are the opening lyrics to the greatest fight song of all-time: "Miami Dolphins Number One," authored by a man named Lee Ofmam prior to the undefeated 1972 season. To others, that sentence is a good sign someone needs to be Baker Acted or been in a coma for the last three decades.

The Dolphins are not the greatest football team, nor are they currently "number one." To Dolphins fans, however, those lyrics are embedded into their brains like a '90s Backstreet Boys song or "Jingle Bells." Whether the Dolphins go 17-0 as they did 1972 or finish 1-15 as they did in 2007, after every touchdown the same music plays: "Miami Dolphins Number One."

To get everyone on the same page, here are the lyrics to the song. Apologies in advance for ruining the rest of your day because there is zero chance this song won't be playing in your head for the next 24 hours.

Miami has the Dolphins

The Greatest Football Team

We take the ball from goal to goal

Like no one's ever seen

We're in the air, we're on the ground

We're always in control

And when you say Miami

You're talking Super Bowl 'Cause we're the... Miami Dolphins,

Miami Dolphins,

Miami Dolphins Number One.

Yes we're the...

Miami Dolphins,

Miami Dolphins,

Miami Dolphins Number One

It's truly a masterpiece. A gem. A classic, if you will. It's so good that covers of the song litter YouTube. Every kind of Miami Dolphins fan can be found giving their own rendition of the song. Here are some of the best:

1. Bad Bruno's garage rock version. Here we have a garage band, apparently named Bad Bruno, rocking out the folksy classic. We don't hate it, to be honest. It kind of slaps. We will allow it. We've certainly heard worse versions of the Dolphins theme song. These guys seem like some Dolphins fans we would chill with. Just a bunch of bros that grew up on Dan Marino and bleed orange and aqua.

Good job, Bad Bruno. Hell of a cover.

2. This drunken casino band version. There's no good way to set up what you're about to watch. You're just going to have to watch it for yourself. The best way to describe this version is it's basically what you would expect to hear if you requested a cover band playing inside a casino play the song. Everyone in this video needs an Uber, like four drinks ago.

A for effort here. You have to respect the passion.

3. This cut-and-paste interview version. Here we have a YouTuber who was able to cut up interview clips from the players, coaches, and front office to make it seem like they are "singing" the fight song themselves. You've seen this move before on Jimmy Fallon and stuff like that. Our biggest question: Who found the time to do this? This seems like it was a lot of work.

The least fun part about this version is all the ghosts from Dolphins past who make appearances. We want to scream at them, You're all going to be gone soon, go for it on fourth-down, dummies!

4. Cookie Monster's version. No big deal, just the Cookie Monster signing the Miami Dolphins fight song. There is a sentence you definitely thought you'd read this week, right? This clip was 34 seconds, but if you're on acid, it probably feels like 34 minutes.

You have to admire the imagination behind this version. It's kid-friendly and psychedelic all at the same time. This version is so good yet so bad it's like watching The Room, somehow.

5. T-Pain remix. One of Stephen Ross' first moves after buying the Dolphins was to have T-Pain remix the team's fight song because obviously, that was his most pressing order of business. Everyone hated it. Not like didn't care for it — hated it. When this played for the first time at a game, it was as if people were mad there was nothing to throw their beers at. Some people definitely poured beer into their ears to make it stop.

This has been buried, rightfully so, and can only be found deep on YouTube now. Another move by Ross that hit the spot!

6. This kid's version. One of the best things about the Dolphins fight song is that a 2-year-old can learn the lyrics in a day. Because of this fact, many parents have forced their children to do just that and then perform the tune on the internet for the entire world to see forever. The results are cute, but also a little like hostage videos.

Kids are the future. Teach them the Miami Dolphins fight song before they know any better. Brainwash them so that our legacy of pain lives on for generations to come.

7. This relaxing road trip version. Here is a version of the Dolphins fight song that, for whatever reason, will remind you of a road trip. It just feels like this cover should be playing while you and your family ride down to the Keys. It's very relaxing. This version definitely goes deep sea fishing and listens to Jimmy Buffett while wearing a Guy Harvey shirt.

There really is a cover of the Dolphins fight song for everyone, from T-Pain to this tune. There is no wonder Kanye West once called "Miami Dolphins Number One" the most versatile song he's ever heard.

8. This folksy version. Oh, hell yeah. The Mumford & Sons version of the Dolphins song is the best. This song is so folksy that it just ordered a craft beer in a flannel shirt from a food truck in Wynwood. This version pays $6.69 for a coffee that has a tree leaf etched in the foam. This version recycles and is vegan.

This guy definitely believes what he's signing, which is a bit worrisome. I mean, literally no one is talking Super Bowl when they are talking Miami Dolphins, but this guy seems to really think they are. Good for him.