Oppression Olympics: UM Football Legend Ed Reed Faces Backlash for Supporting Kyrie Irving

Ed Reed, a pro football Hall of Fame safety and senior advisor for the UM football team, made a series of controversial tweets over the weekend in support of Irving after Irving was suspended for his promotion of the anti-Semitic film.
In a tweet that has since been deleted, Reed wrote, "These boys making business decisions, not worried about the people! I stand with #KyrieIrving."
Reed proclaimed, "We are harmed everyday! Stop acting as if Black folk are not treated worse than any."
Last month, Irving tweeted a link to the 2018 film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The movie is riddled with anti-Semitic content, including the idea that the history of the Holocaust is exaggerated.
The NBA and the players association responded by releasing statements condemning anti-Semitism — and Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai weighed in, saying he was disappointed in Kyrie.
On November 2, Irving and the Nets, with support from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), announced that they will both make $500,000 donations to organizations dedicated to fighting hate. But after a November 3 press conference in which Irving was perceived to be evasive about issuing a formal apology, the ADL decided to reject his donation, and the Nets announced that he would be suspended for at least five games.
Once he was suspended, Irving formally apologized for "the negative impact of [his] post towards the Jewish community." Nets management is saying he must complete several tasks before returning to the team, including meeting with the ADL and Jewish leaders.
Reed's tweet in support of Irving caused a firestorm online with many of Reed's followers demanding he take it down. In response to one tweet, Reed said, "[I] Post what I want sucka." As others accused Irving of being anti-Semitic, Reed disagreed.
One user condemned Reed for saying Black people have it worse, telling him violence and hatred towards any community should not be tolerated. The user told Reed, "This isn't the Oppression Olympics," and encouraged him to meet with UM Hillel to better understand the Jewish struggle.
Reed, a former NFL Pro Bowler and Baltimore Ravens star, reposted a video on his Twitter of Irving refusing to disavow the anti-Semitic film, with the caption "WWJD" (What Would Jesus Do).
You can recognize our struggle without minimizing the struggle of others. This isn't the Oppression Olympics. Educate yourself, and use the resources on campus to do so. I'm quite sure @umiamihillel would like to break bread and talk.— Nathan Skinner (@Canedude08) November 7, 2022
Fansided reported Reed also put up a video of an Orthodox Jewish man vomiting on a Black woman. Reed kept referencing the video in a series of posts, at one point writing, "I love all folk but this what we get! When we just be." Those tweets have since been deleted.
Following the backlash online, Reed clarified his comments and said he understands his "Jewish brothers and sisters" have suffered as well.
"I stand with the young 30 year old because none of us are perfect and fall short," Reed tweeted. "I know we all have suffered especially my Jewish brothers/sisters Indians etc but we are suffering partly because we attack or own another story! I work with kids of all shades, pray with them too!"
When reached for the comment, a university athletics spokesperson tells New Times UM is aware of the post and the matter has since been addressed.
“The University of Miami and its department of athletics stand unequivocally against any words or acts of anti-Semitism or hateful rhetoric that maligns any community," UM said in a statement. "What makes Miami strong is our commitment to inclusivity and diversity of backgrounds, experiences and thoughts. There is no place in our community for those who espouse hate or for those who encourage it."