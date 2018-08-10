Downtown Miami Has Nearly Six-Year Backlog of New Luxury Condos Amid Housing Crisis

Earlier this year, real-estate analyst Peter Zalewski warned that South Florida developers had overbuilt so many luxury condos for the global one-percent that it would take an estimated four years to sell them all. At the rate condo units were selling downtown, he found, the 505 units for sale would have taken nearly 6.5 years (78 months) to sell off during the slower, winter buying season. In the meantime, low- and middle-income Miamians are suffering from a dire lack of basic, affordable homes.

Well, it turns out that the state of affairs in what Zalewski dubs "greater Downtown Miami" has only gotten worse.

Now, according to a new report Zalewski's CraneSpotters.com issued this week, there are even more luxury units available downtown: 559 "pre-construction" units are now for sale at an average price of $2.13 million. Even at the peak of the Miami summer real-estate "buying season," Zalewski warns that the 559 units could take 70 months — or 5.8 years — to sell off. The Real Deal South Florida first reported on his study Wednesday.