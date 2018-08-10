 


Downtown Miami Has Nearly Six-Year Backlog of New Luxury Condos Amid Housing Crisis
Photo by Mr Depot | Miami New Times Flickr Press Pool

Downtown Miami Has Nearly Six-Year Backlog of New Luxury Condos Amid Housing Crisis

Jerry Iannelli | August 10, 2018 | 8:00am
Earlier this year, real-estate analyst Peter Zalewski warned that South Florida developers had overbuilt so many luxury condos for the global one-percent that it would take an estimated four years to sell them all. At the rate condo units were selling downtown, he found, the 505 units for sale would have taken nearly 6.5 years (78 months) to sell off during the slower, winter buying season. In the meantime, low- and middle-income Miamians are suffering from a dire lack of basic, affordable homes.

Well, it turns out that the state of affairs in what Zalewski dubs "greater Downtown Miami" has only gotten worse.

Now, according to a new report Zalewski's CraneSpotters.com issued this week, there are even more luxury units available downtown: 559 "pre-construction" units are now for sale at an average price of $2.13 million. Even at the peak of the Miami summer real-estate "buying season," Zalewski warns that the 559 units could take 70 months — or 5.8 years — to sell off. The Real Deal South Florida first reported on his study Wednesday.

"It is worth noting this report only tracks those Greater Downtown Miami condos formally listed for sale. The report does not factor in the nearly 47,500 new condo units currently in the development pipeline east of Interstate 95 in the tricounty South Florida region," Zalewski's study ominously notes.

While Zalewski's estimates tend to fluctuate from season to season, the overall trend is clear: Miami's real-estate development community and public officials have approved a truly absurd number of new luxury condo projects pitched at global investors, rather than actual, homegrown Miamians.

Naturally, it's pretty impossible to pump that much supply into a city's real-estate ecosystem without prices collapsing — and Zalewski says elsewhere on his website that the condo market is "slumping" and undergoing a "correction." Importantly, the housing market overall does not seem to be slumping in the same manner.

As New Times wrote last time Zalewski released a similar dataset, the information shows that Miami's real-estate market simply is not designed to benefit working residents. Given the high price of Dade County land, it's typically more profitable for developers to target global investors and rich vacationers who either want to stash and/or launder money in the U.S., or otherwise want a third, fourth, or fifth vacation home they can leave empty for 49 weeks of the year.

In the meantime, studies on working-class housing affordability in Miami remain as grim as ever: Restaurant workers can't afford 99 percent of the Miami-area housing market. Miamians need to earn $50,000 to afford two-bedroom apartments. And waiting lists for affordable housing units are often years long and include thousands of applicants. 

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

