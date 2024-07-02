Police Officers Sue Martini Bar, CityPlace Doral Following Deadly Shooting

Two Doral police officers have filed a lawsuit against Martini Bar, a private security company, and CityPlace Doral after a deadly shooting killed a Florida International University student and left one of the officers with a bullet wound to his leg.
On April 6, police officers Andre Romo and Ricardo Acevedo were patrolling as part of an off-duty detail when a dispute broke out at Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral around 3:30 a.m. involving 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood, who was armed with a handgun. The officers responded to the scene after seeing a stampede of people running from the bar, according to the complaint.
George Alejandro Castellanos, a 23-year-old FIU student working security at the bar, was shot to death by Wood when he intervened in the fight, according to Doral police. Seven other people were injured in the crossfire including Acevedo, the bar owner, and five civilians. While Wood was killed by police, the wounded officer applied a makeshift tourniquet to himself to stem the bleeding.
"Upon engaging with the armed assailant, the shooter took aim directly at the plaintiffs and the other reporting officers, firing multiple rounds at the plaintiffs with the intent to kill, coming dangerously close to striking Romo and actually striking Acevedo in the leg, only centimeters from his femoral artery," the lawsuit states.
The officers are suing the Martini Bar operator MB Doral LLC, property manager Madison Marquette Real Estate Services LLC, CityPlace Doral operator Park Square 5, and security company SFM Security Services on claims of negligence for allegedly failing to protect invitees and the public.
They say the bar had a responsibility to search all patrons for weapons prior to entering but failed to do so.
"I almost didn't make it home to my wife and kids over a completely preventable incident and simple safety measures," officer Romo said in a press release.
The complaint alleges the bar's primary security guard was not working during the incident, and that a recently hired guard, who lacked the proper training and experience, was on duty in his absence.
"As a result of defendants MB Doral, Park Square 5, Madison Marquette and SFM Security's breach of their non-delegable duty to protect and keep its patrons safe, the armed assailant illegally entered CityPlace Doral and Martini Bar Doral with a firearm, which ultimately led to multiple causalities and the tragedy that ensued," the officers allege.
Acevedo says he suffered permanent and debilitating injuries as a result of the shooting.
According to the lawsuit, Romo was directly "impacted and injured when struck by various patrons running for their lives." He says he suffered physical injuries and severe emotional distress from the incident.
"While our duty as police officers is to protect and serve, our own lives need to be protected as well," Acevedo added in press release. "I feel extremely lucky to be alive."
Castellanos' family has filed a separate lawsuit following the incident. The 23-year-old was set to graduate from FIU in May with degrees in biological science and criminal justice. He was described as a loving father to his 1-year-old daughter.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.