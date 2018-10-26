DeVante Parker Had the Craziest Catch You'll Ever See in the Dolphins Loss to the Texans

The Dolphins left last weeks loss to the Detroit Lions hurting. Ryan Tannehill was throwing a Nerf ball around in practice this week. The Dolphins offensive line is a mess. Kenny Stills injured his groin and is likely out for a while. Albert Wilson messed up his hip in the game and is out for the year. Oh, and the loss meant the Dolphins had officially managed to piss away their promising 3-0 start, turning their first seven games, instead, into a very Dolphins 4-3.

Luckily, the Dolphins got what every team licking its wounds needs to pick themselves up off the ground: a road game on Thursday Night against a team that features a high-flying passing attack, an electrifying mobile quarterback, and one of the best defensive lines in the league. If the Dolphins could pull off the upset, though, they'd somehow find themselves at 5-3 at the midway point of the season, in the driver's seat for a playoff seed in the AFC.