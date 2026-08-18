DOJ: Miami man must forfeit mansions, Ferraris after $128M fraud scheme

Miami Beach resident Daniel Liburdi must forfeit about $37.5 million in assets gained from the $128 million scheme, according to the DOJ.

It’s a tale as old as time: Miami man and his friends rack up $128M, he spends lavishly on mansions and exotic cars, and then watches it all come crashing down when authorities discover the riches were built on a ruse.

Miami Beach resident Daniel Liburdi, 37, conspired with three other men from across the country to form bogus companies selling fake products to real victims — to the tune of $128 million, according to federal prosecutors with the United States District Court Middle District of Florida (indictment found below). For Liburdi’s role, he’ll have to give up about $37.5 million in assets, including a luxury condo in the U.S. Virgin Islands, two Miami Beach mansions, two Ferraris, a Land Rover, $34,000 in fines to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and more than $414,000 in cash, according to a plea agreement made ahead of a November sentencing hearing.

One of four defendants in the conspiracy, Liburdi pleaded guilty in May to subscribing a false tax return (which carries a max sentence of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine). As part of the plea agreement, he’s also forfeiting a condo at a luxury complex in the U.S. Virgin Islands with units from $1.3 million to $12 million, or $2.5 million in lieu of the property; a $13 million in Miami Beach mansion; a waterfront worth $24 million Miami Beach mansion; a 2021 Ferrari 812; a 2021 Ferrari F8; a 2023 Land Rover; and more than $414,000 combined from four bank accounts, according to the plea agreement.

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DOJ prosecutors accused the men of creating various shell companies all across the country with names like ICE (International Click Exchange LLC), Quick Body Nutra LLC, Swipe Wyre Media LLC, and Fifth Third Bank. Through the companies, the men would establish fraudulent trade lines with consumers online and sell fake products, according to the indictment.

DOJ prosecutors initially charged Liburdi and co. with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering, although Liburdi’s plea agreement was for a lesser charge of filing a false tax return.

According to the indictment, the defendants “shall forfeit to the United States and property constituting, or derived from, proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of such violation.”