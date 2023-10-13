Five Instances Where David Beckham Was Most "Miami" in New Netflix Documentary

Before he was Inter Miami president and co-owner, David Beckham was a legendary English footballer who changed the game's landscape and how players went about marketing themselves. A household name in the sport for over two decades, Beckham was known as much for his impressive skills on the pitch as his charismatic off-the-field persona.



In his new Netflix documentary, Beckham, viewers get an exclusive peek into the life of the man who made "Bending It Like Beckham" a worldwide phenomenon. Selfishly, among the many aspects of Beckham's life explored in the documentary, we noticed quite a few instances where he exuded the essence of Miami, his new home.



From embracing an extravagant lifestyle to his personal drama, we plucked out some of Beckham's most "Miami" elements for your perusing pleasure.

Off-the-Pitch Stardom Throughout his new documentary, an illustrious career spanning a handful of the world's greatest teams, most prominently Manchester United, David Beckham's off-the-pitch stardom was a constant point of discussion. Beckham was a brand-building trendsetter, whether it was his foray into modeling, ad campaigns, or the relentless pursuit of fame outside of football.



Before there was Miami's Heat #HeatCulture, there was Manchester United's #UnitedCulture, and, as the documentary shares, Beckham was never one to conform. In hindsight, Beckham's yearning to be a global superstar went hand in hand with his move to Miami, where celebrities reign, and stars are worshipped as long as they perform.

Middle-Aged Miami Style One of the quirky yet intriguing revelations from the Netflix documentary is Beckham's obsession with organizing his clothes — a very middle-aged Miami move if ever there was one. The film showcases his meticulously organized closet, complete with a recent habit of planning his outfits a week in advance, a fact he sheepishly shares, knowing how it looks and sounds.



Beckham's attention to detail is so profound that he notices a slightly tilted hanger, leading him to claim to the production crew that "someone has been here."

Schmooze Fest The documentary highlights how Beckham met a new circle of famous friends, notably Tom Cruise and Will Smith, when he moved to Los Angeles to join the city's Major League Soccer team, the Galaxy. There is even an instance where he almost missed the birth of one of his children to do a photoshoot with Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.



The film explores Beckham's integration into the Hollywood scene, where being seen with A-list celebrities became just as common as scoring goals for Beckham. It was a welcome transition for Beckham's wife, Victoria (AKA "Posh Spice" from the musical group Spice Girls), after the couple moved to the U.S. and initially struggled to fit in.



Beckham's schmoozing phase mirrors Miami's star-studded environment, where rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous is a daily occurrence, stars roam South Beach regularly, and hounding for high-profile connections is a way of life for many. Extramarital Drama During his tenure at Real Madrid, Beckham faced a turbulent period when the tabloids accused him of having an affair. The documentary doesn't shy away from this dark chapter in his life, with Victoria Beckham opening up about the turmoil and describing it as one of the hardest moments in their marriage. Beckham, to this day, denies the rumored affair, even as the woman continues to make the claims.



True or untrue, the off-the-pitch relationship drama is Miami as hell because, if we're being honest, some of the greatest South Florida sports stars that have come before him, Dwyane Wade and Dan Marino included, have had their own out-of-marriage drama.



Not to harp on it, but Miami was ranked number one and two in 2020 and 2021, respectively, on the cheating website Ashley Madison's list of most adulterous cities.

Lavish Taste David Beckham's love for expensive possessions, including Rolex watches and sports cars, is well-documented. In Beckham, there's a moment where he recalls signing a lucrative deal with Adidas for 50,000 British pounds and promptly spending that exact amount on a sports car.



This extravagant lifestyle is in tune with Miami's culture of luxury and bling.



In the Magic City, the elite indulge in the finest things life offers, all in the name of showing they can.