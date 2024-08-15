 Crocodile Takes Dip in Fort Lauderdale Pool, Gives Homeowners a Scare | Miami New Times
Crocodile Found Coolin' Off in Fort Lauderdale Pool

"Another day, another pool, another CROCODILE!"
August 15, 2024
Stock photo off an American crocodile's impressive set of chompers.
Stock photo off an American crocodile's impressive set of chompers.

Picture this: you come home after a long day in the hot sun, dreaming of a cool dip in the pool, only to find that someone (or something) beat you to it — a crocodile!

A Fort Lauderdale resident got a not-so-welcome surprise when they found one of Florida's famous, scaly reptiles chilling in their swimming pool. A picture of the surprise visitor quickly made the rounds on social media, and it is safe to say that Floridians were both amused and horrified. The original snapshot came courtesy of Pesky Critters, a local wildlife control service that stepped in to handle the situation. The company posted a pic of the creature on Instagram with a caption that perfectly summed up the wild encounter: "Another day, another pool, another CROCODILE!"
Of course, this isn't the first time a scaly visitor in South Florida has invaded someone's pool. In 2019, New Times reported on a Georgia family that said they were staying at a South Miami AirBnb when they found themselves face-to-face with a gator casually lounging on an alligator-shaped pool float. Talk about Florida being on-brand!

Fortunately, no one was injured in either encounter.

SoFlo isn't new to strange wildlife encounters, but these stories are a reminder that living in the Sunshine State means sharing your space with all kinds of swampland creatures — sometimes even in your own backyard. While many might be used to fishing out the occasional leaf or lizard, these crocs and gators take pool maintenance to a whole new level.

So, if you're a South Floridian with a backyard pool, consider this your official reminder to check for uninvited guests before cannonballing into the water, especially at night. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
