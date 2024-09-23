 Commentary: Should the NFL Force Tua Tagovailoa to Retire? | Miami New Times
Should the NFL Force Tua Tagovailoa to Retire?

Can the league ban a player who has suffered excessive concussions for his own good? How would that work?
September 23, 2024
Tua Tagovailoa at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on October 31, 2021
It happened again.

The Miami Dolphins have once again found themselves on CNN for reasons no team wants. And while the team's 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was embarrassing, that's not what made national headlines.

This time, the discussion centers on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health and a question Michael Smerconish raised this past Saturday morning on his eponymous weekly show: Should the NFL force Tua to retire in light of his concussion history?

Yes, you read that right: Should the NFL force Tua to retire? has entered the chat.

Smerconish put the topic to his audience as a poll, asking, "In light of Tua Tagovailoa's recurring concussions, should the NFL make a precedent-setting decision to end his career on the grounds of health safety?"

The results reflect growing public concern. The poll closed Sunday with 58 percent of the 25,000 respondents saying Tua should be forced to retire for his own safety.
The question of whether Tua should continue playing football has sparked debate worldwide and crossed over the general news discussions. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have placed him on injured reserve (IR), which means he must sit out a minimum of four games; the earliest he could return would be October 27, when the team faces the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

His long-term health will remain a pressing concern, though, leading some to question whether the NFL should grant him his helmet back.

Smerconish viewers say no.

But could the league actually step in and force Tua to retire? The reality is far from simple. The NFL is not your average workplace, and the stakes go well beyond an employee’s fitness to perform.

Tua is not just any player — he’s the face of the Dolphins' franchise, a quarterback to whom they recently committed $200 million over the next four seasons. If the NFL were ever to take such an unprecedented step, it's not absurd to think the Dolphins would require significant compensation in the form of draft picks or salary-cap concessions.

After all, how could any team be expected to recover from the league taking away its franchise quarterback? It's not as though he has been accused of a crime. His predicament is a direct consequence of playing the sport in the environment the NFL created.

While this scenario remains hypothetical (and improbable), it raises important questions about player safety, the extent of the NFL's responsibility — not to mention culpability — and the financial complexities involved. In a league where money drives nearly every decision, is it even possible to prioritize health over profit?

The NFL would likely say yes. But in reality, it's the 32 owners who will decide, not Roger Goodell.

The Dolphins, of course, face a delicate situation. They’ve stood by their quarterback through thick and thin, and Tua Tagovailoa has shown tremendous resilience, returning to play after each setback. But as the conversation about concussions grows louder, especially in such a high-profile instance, the pressure is mounting to ensure Tua the person is protected from Tua the athlete.

His brain is literally at stake. But if Tua's doctors say it's OK for him to continue, and he says that's what he wants to do, then who should be able to say he can't?

One thing is sure: The Miami Dolphins have once again found themselves at the center of a debate that’s as much about the future of football as it is about Tua Tagovailoa.

And with Tua possibly set to return in a little over a month, the conversation is far from over.
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
