Colombian Drug Kingpins Smuggled Oxycodone Pills into Miami, Feds Say

As far as international crime syndicates go, Colombia's Oficina de Envigado is old-school: The organization was founded in the '80s as the enforcer and debt-collection arm of Pablo Escobar's gigantic Medellín Cartel. Run by Escobar's accomplice Diego "Don Berna" Murillo, La Oficina handled the syndicate's dirtiest business, including contract killing, until splitting from Escobar in the mid-'90s after some violent disagreements. The nonprofit site InsightCrime says La Oficina has since grown into a "mafia federation... involved in everything from money laundering and the international cocaine trade to street-level drug sales and micro-extortion."

But now the walls seem to be closing in around at least some portions of the cartel. In September 2017, Colombian federal police arrested one of its major kingpins — José Bayron Piedrahita Ceballos, a former Cali Cartel drug lord — at one of his farms in Antioquia, Colombia, after American prosecutors charged Piedrahita with offering a bribe of cash and prostitutes to a Homeland Security investigations agent.

Now, U.S. federal authorities have charged Piedrahita's son, 30-year-old José Piedrahita Castillo Jr., with conspiring with at least one Miami woman to ship oxycodone pills into South Florida and send hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money back to the cartel in Medellín.