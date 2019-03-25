Thank You, Chris Bosh

Tomorrow night, the Miami Heat will play the Orlando Magic. It's a huge game that has massive playoff implications. With fewer than ten games remaining, the two teams are neck-and-neck for the eighth and final seat at the Eastern Conference Finals table.

But none of it matters. The most memorable moment will take place during halftime.

It will have nothing to do with Orlando and everything to do with Miami's illustrious history and hopeful future. This Tuesday, the Heat will retire Chris Bosh's #1 jersey.