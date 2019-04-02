Woman Carrying Chinese Passports, Malware Charged With Lying to Get Into Mar-a-Lago

It's frankly surprising this is a first during the Trump era, but here we are. Federal prosecutors today announced a woman named Yujing Zhang was apprehended while trying to enter Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's Palm Beach mansion and resort, while carrying two Chinese passports, four cell phones, and some devices full of computer malware. Prosecutors said she lied to get into the building.

According to documents released today, Zhang showed up at Mar-a-Lago March 28 and told the Secret Service she was on her way to the club's pool. After passing the initial security checkpoint and taking a brief ride with club staff on a golf cart , Zhang was confronted by an employee in the main reception area. The club wasn't able to match Zhang's name to anyone on its member list. Employees alerted the Secret Service.

Agents asked Zhang why she was at the resort. This time, she claimed she was there to attend a "United Nations friendship event." She flashed some sort of "ticket" written entirely in Chinese characters, which Secret Service agents said they were unable to read. But the president's security force noted that "no such event was scheduled to take place at Mar-a-Lago during this time period."