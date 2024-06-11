See That Car Burning on I-95 Monday Night? Here’s What Happened

Monday was an eventful day for fires. Late Monday night, a car was engulfed in flames on I-95 in downtown Miami after two suspects fleeing police crashed into it.
The incident began around 10 p.m. on June 10 and remains an active investigation.
A Miami Police Department spokesperson tells New Times the two suspects fled from officers before crashing into the other vehicle near the NW Second St. (Arena) exit off the interstate. As the other car caught fire, the suspects ran from the scene.
One suspect is in custody and a perimeter has been set to find the other, the police department says.
Police have no information about the status of the driver of the burned vehicle, nor whether there were other occupants in the car.
Monday was an eventful day for the Miami Fire Department. During the morning commute, a man allegedly shot a neighbor and set an apartment complex ablaze near Lummus Park. The fire started around 8:15 a.m. at the Temple Court apartment complex at 431 NW Third St. It is said to be the first three-alarm fire within the Miami city limits in 25 years.
