Billy Corben's Rakontur to Co-Produce Hulu Doc on Jerry Falwell, Jr., Pool Boy Scandal

In August of 2020, a Miami Beach pool boy's account of his seven-year sexual relationship with evangelical leader Jerry Falwell, Jr., and Falwell's wife Becki, was shared in a bombshell Reuters report.
The story rocked the religious right. Falwell resigned as president of the conservative Liberty University hours after the article appeared online, and a years-long battle ensued between the erstwhile pool boy and the Falwells, featuring accusations of predatory behavior and extortion. This past January, the Falwells finally spoke in detail about the scandal in a tell-all to Vanity Fair journalist Gabriel Sherman.
But while the Falwells have shared their side of the story, Giancarlo Granda, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel pool boy, has yet to have his moment.
Until now.
As first reported by Variety, Granda will be at the center of an upcoming Hulu documentary co-produced by Miami natives Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman through their film production company Rakontur, alongside Oscar winner Adam McKay (co-writer of Anchorman, Talladega Nights, and The Other Guys) and Todd Schulman (producer of Who Is America with Sacha Baron Cohen). Corben will direct the project.
Neither the title of the documentary nor its release date has been disclosed. Corben confirmed the news of the documentary to New Times but declined to share details about the project, other than to say the producers release more information in the coming weeks.
“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda told Reuters.
Granda said the ménage à trois eventually fizzled, in part owing to an ugly business dispute involving a Miami Beach youth hostel. (A Politico reporter who spent a weekend there in 2017 deemed it a "flophouse" that welcomed a laundry list of behaviors that would likely get students expelled from Liberty University, the Christian school founded by Falwell's father, noted televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr.).
Last summer Rakontur released the six-part hit docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami on Netflix. The fourth entry in Rakontur's Cocaine Cowboys franchise, the series drew heavily on Miami New Times' coverage of the federal prosecution of notorious speedboat-racing, drug-dealing partners-in-crime Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, AKA Willy & Sal.