Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Relive Every Crucial Moment From the Dolphins' 32-29 Last-Second Loss in Buffalo

December 19, 2022 8:00AM

Final score: 32-29 Bills. The less said, the better.
Final score: 32-29 Bills. The less said, the better. Photo by Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images
Benjamin Franklin once said there were only two things in life that are certain: death and taxes. But if Ben had lived long enough, it's a good bet he would have amended the list to add painful late-season Miami Dolphins losses in frigid Buffalo. Especially after having witnessed Saturday night's excruciating 32-29 defeat.

Let's lean into the pain Dolphins fans experienced this past weekend and recap all the damage inflicted on the team's playoff chances.

Without further ado:

Bills Fans Chose Violence

You'd think a fanbase that complained the Dolphins' 21-19 Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills should be protected owing to the sun being too hot being a possible OSHA violation would be better hosts, but no such luck.

Early in the second quarter, Bills fans decided to assume the role of the home team's 12th man to extreme levels by pummeling players on the field during plays as well as the Dolphins' bench throughout the game.

The situation grew so bad that the stadium announcer eventually warned that the team would be penalized 15 yards if the behavior continued and that any fan caught in the act would be arrested.

Game Recap: Crucial Plays

The first half of Saturday night's game can be summed up in a single word; chaotic. After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, Miami fell behind 14-6 before clawing back to down 14-13 after a second-quarter Salvon Ahmed score.

Unfortunately, the Bills would get the ball back, and their All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen would go on to do impossible things just as time expired to send the Bills into halftime up 21-13, pretty much flipping the script on the story of the preceding 29 minutes.
The Dolphins quickly answered the call coming out of the half, forcing a Buffalo three-and-out, then following it up with a 67-yard Jaylen Waddle score. Naturally, the man known for his penguin touchdown celebration was going to break it out in the snow.
If you thought Miami would instantly soil the sheets in classic "turd quarter" fashion... you thought wrong. The Dolphins weren't done in the third quarter, adding a Tyreek Hill touchdown to the scoreboard to surge ahead, 26-21.
After a fourth-quarter field goal put the Dolphins up by 8, Josh Allen and Buffalo marched right back down the field to answer with a touchdown of their own. A successful two-point conversion knotted the score at 29.

Nobody ever said beating Buffalo in a late-December game in the snow would be easy.
After a three-and-out by the Dolphins on the ensuing drive, Buffalo once again did annoyingly predictable Buffalo things, driving the length of the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Final score: 32-29. Pain. Indescribable pain.

Up Next

After a brutal, winless three-game road trip that took Miami from two weeks in California to one in hell-on-earth Buffalo, the Dolphins finally head home for a Christmas Day matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

A massive quantity of playoff implications will be on the line — suffice to say the Dolphins can make matters much easier on themselves heading into the last two weeks of the season with a win.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Homecore!

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation