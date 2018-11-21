The Weirdest Inventions Peddled by the Miami Beach Firm Tied to Trump's New Attorney General

At World Patent Marketing, every idea was a winner. The now-defunct Miami Beach-based scam invention company, which employed acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as a paid advisory board member, greenlighted virtually everything it was pitched. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission found that sales reps were instructed to turn down an invention only if they suspected it came from an undercover federal agent.
So, to put it mildly, a lot of bizarre ideas were hawked by World Patent Marketing before it went down in flames last year, with an FTC shutdown, a nearly $26 million judgment, and an FBI investigation. Here are some of the weirdest ones.
Time travel: Want to go back and kill baby Hitler? Besides Whitaker, World Patent Marketing also claimed time travel researcher Ronald Mallett as a board member, and partnered with him on something called Time Travel X. The company claimed time travel might be possible within the next
Fruit crossbred with marijuana: Some people use marijuana for medical purposes, but smoking isn't healthy, the company mused in a press release. Why not just genetically
Cooling underwear for men: Turns out the temperature of male genitalia can make or break conception. World Patent Marketing's solution was Snowballs, underwear with built-in
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A toilet for the well-endowed: The "masculine toilet" featured a larger toilet bowl with a lower water level to protect well-endowed men from undesirable contact with toilet water. Version one would have a 12-inch distance between the toilet rim and water, though a company press release said that an "extra long" [XL] version can always be created if needed."
Butt-enhancing jeans: "Evolution isn't about survival of the fittest," declares a commercial for Supreme Diva Jeans. "It's about
Potato salad: Literally just potato salad.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!