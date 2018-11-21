The Weirdest Inventions Peddled by the Miami Beach Firm Tied to Trump's New Attorney General

At World Patent Marketing, every idea was a winner. The now-defunct Miami Beach-based scam invention company, which employed acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as a paid advisory board member, greenlighted virtually everything it was pitched. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission found that sales reps were instructed to turn down an invention only if they suspected it came from an undercover federal agent.

So, to put it mildly, a lot of bizarre ideas were hawked by World Patent Marketing before it went down in flames last year, with an FTC shutdown, a nearly $26 million judgment, and an FBI investigation. Here are some of the weirdest ones.