The Lost Tapes: Must-See Miami Dolphins' Archives on YouTube

And we're ever so thankful that it did because the algorithm was cooking on this day, bringing into our lives one particular Miami Dolphins fans' YouTube channel that we vibe with heavy.
The channel — titled Woodstrock and run by @jrdurr2 — is a 300-plus "Lost Tapes" trip down Miami Dolphins memory lane for anyone who's ever supported the team. Featuring videos from the late '60s to just a few years ago, Dolphins fans could spend hours upon hours reliving moments through local telecasts and grainy videos, which give authentic documentary feels.
It would be impossible to highlight all our favorites — there are just so many gems — but below are some that stuck out the most and had us tingling with nostalgia.
Let's dive into this incredible time capsule.
Editor's note: We attempted to contact the channel's owner, but he has yet to respond. If he does, we will promptly update with comment.
Bob Griese Slangin' PantsMany of you probably thought that legendary Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese wore single-knit slacks from Sears during his playing days, but according to this vintage commercial, you would be wrong! Griese wore premium double-knit Sears slacks with stretchy waistbands that "really give and take with the action."
"You won't want to wear them all the time, but you could," the voiceover notes in a gravely tone.
From a Dolphins quarterback selling pants to Tua Tagovailoa modeling for Macy's during the offseason — we've truly come full circle.
1983 Draft: Folks Hate "Danny Marino" PickDid you know that in Dan Marino's senior year of college, he threw 17 touchdowns and 23 interceptions? How is that even possible, and what did the Dolphins see that most — including a gaggle of commentators on the ESPN set — didn't see in the Phins' future Hall-of-Fame quarterback?
Paul Zimmerman of Sports Illustrated looks disgusted, saying "Number one — I don't understand it. I don't know who is going to work with him [Marino, lol] down there?" Questioning whether Marino would have the guidance to grow as a passer in Miami, Zimmerman wonders, "Where is the great quarterback coaching genius?"
After a solid rookie year, Marino dominated in his second season, throwing a then-NFL record 48 touchdowns in 1984 and leading the Dolphins to the Super Bowl.
Hammering Hank Monologues
If you don't remember Hammering Hank Goldberg's monologues, are you a true South Floridian? The man, the myth, the legend, Goldberg once held court on everything from horse racing bets to Dolphins updates. Just seeing the images of these old telecasts gives us goosebumps.
There wasn't always Twitter to instantly hear your favorite media members' take on a team. There was even an era in sports media before VCR (that's like a DVR, kids) existed. Once upon a time you had to tune in and catch it live on the local news.
Shula Says Trump Is Full of ItFor those of you who had no idea there was a Donald Trump-Dolphins connection, here is the tea on how Don Shula was way ahead of his time when it comes to people who find the 45th President of the United States to be a dickhead.
In the fall of 1983, Trump reportedly offered Shula $1 million a season to coach the United States Football League's New Jersey Generals. While Shula admitted that the negotiations took place, he denied much of what Trump had publicly detailed. After Trump opened his mouth about it all in a media interview, Shula put his foot down and made it clear he had ended discussions with Don.
Shula would go on to coach Dan Marino, who the team had drafted just a few months prior. That went alright. The USFL folded not long after.
When You Say Miami, You're Talking Super BowlLet's soak in the fact that the above video, filmed in 1985 — nearly 40 years ago — is the last time Dolphins fans at home got to celebrate the team heading to a Super Bowl. That's it. This is a video of the last Dolphins' AFC Championship win.
FML!
Many of you hadn't yet been born when this video was filmed, and we're sorry about that. A young Dan Marino was as great as anything we've seen in South Florida sports since, including the Miami Heat's Big 3 years and the Florida Panthers' most recent Stanley Cup championship.
The Dolphins would lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX, 38-16.
First Practice at Joe Robbie Stadium
The Miami Dolphins moved to Joe Robbie Stadium, now known as Hard Rock Stadium, in 1987 after playing at the Orange Bowl for their first 21 seasons.
When it first opened, the new stadium was quite a sight. After years of playing in a stadium with lots of nostalgia but not enough urinals, the Dolphins' move to Miami Gardens marked a new era for the team. What a time to be alive!
The stadium is dear to fans' hearts these days, but back then, during this glimpse of the first-ever practice, you just have to imagine what it felt like to see Marino throwing darts on that wide-open, fresh green grass with a Winston cigarettes ad up on the jumbotron. Well — you don't have to imagine it because there is video.
Joe Robbie DiesWhen Dolphins owner Joe Robbie died in 1990 at 73, social media did not exist. ESPN and tomorrow's paper were the way fans learned about the loss. Being brought back in time to see footage of the announcement gives us chills, and seeing the montage played is even more breathtaking.
In one of the archival interviews, Robbie recalled his persistence in pursuing the buildout of the stadium that bore his name.
"While we were building this stadium, nobody would believe it. Even when it was partially up, there were people saying downtown, 'That'll never be finished.' I believed in it every day until we got it constructed. Now, I have a hard time believing it myself," Robbie said.
Without Joe Robbie, there would have never been the Miami Dolphins. The announcement of his death was a monumental moment in Miami sports history, caught on tape here.
Wayne Huizenga Buys the DolphinsFirst of all — look at this old WSVN footage! If that doesn't bring you back, nothing will. Jim Berry had all the details, as Tim Robbie, Joe Robbie's son, sold a majority interest in the team to Blockbuster Video and Waste Management mogul Wayne Huizenga. The move completed a trifecta of sports ownership in the area, as, at the time, Huizenga also owned the Florida Marlins and Florida Panthers.
Things turned out well for Wayne, as he turned a profit by selling the Dolphins and their stadium in 2008 to current owner Stephen Ross for $1.1 billion. Not to worry for Ross, though — the Dolphins would likely demand five times that price today.
Don Shula RetiresFather time is undefeated; he comes for us all. Even those Hall of Fame NFL coaches like Don Shula who were seemingly 54 years old since 1984.
Shula's retirement day came following the 1995 season. Fittingly, Jimmy Cefalo and another South Florida legend, the late-great former Miami Dolphins player and Channel 10 sportscaster Jim Mandich, were there to discuss the news.
Shula remains atop the list of coaches with the most wins in NFL history. He had six Super Bowl appearances under his belt, winning two consecutively with the Dolphins in the 1972 and 1973 seasons.
Dolphins Hire Jimmy JohnsonOnce upon a time, in the early to mid-'90s, the Miami Heat lured Pat Riley from New York to run their franchise, while the Dolphins lured Jimmy Johnson following his Super Bowl-winning days with the Dallas Cowboys. Only one of those two huge hires went swimmingly.
The announcement of Jimmy Johnson coming to Miami in 1996 meant Dan Marino would have as good a shot as ever to win that elusive first Super Bowl ring. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as planned. Johnson would go 36-28 and never make it past the AFC Divisional Game in his time with the Dolphins. His last playoff appearance was Marino's final game, a 62-7 loss to the Jaguars.