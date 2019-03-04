Miami-Dade Construction Firm Owners Convicted of Ripping Off Affordable-Housing Program

It's no secret the Miami area desperately needs affordable housing. The city often ranks among the worst for renters; research shows Miamians spend more of their incomes on housing than residents of any other U.S. city. Wages aren't keeping up with housing prices. Meanwhile, the city has a glut of empty million-dollar condos.

None of this stopped the leaders of a Hialeah Gardens-based company from ripping off the county's affordable housing program. Javier Estepa and Diego Alejandro Estepa Vasquez, president and vice president of Aaron Construction Group, were convicted in federal court last week of defrauding Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development, which manages more than 9,000 units of public and mixed-income housing.

"While my clients regret the verdict, they respect the jury’s decision and the time and attention devoted by the individual jurors," attorney Neil G. Taylor tells New Times.