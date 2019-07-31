All the Reasons Why Each of Miami's Sports Teams Will Soon Contend for a Championship

It's been a long, winding, and painful road, but here we are — South Florida's professional sports teams have arrived at arguably one of their brightest times. It doesn't sound right when you say it out loud, but it's true.

Believe it or not, every major team in South Florida has set themselves up for near-future success. All four have a clear path to contention for a championship — not this season, but soon enough. A clear blueprint for each team is present and available for all the public to see.

Here's why we are so excited about the future of each South Florida sports team. Get all your jokes and negativity in now, because soon enough there will be winning again in Miami.

4. Miami Dolphins.

What we are most excited about: Boatloads of draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Once again, the Dolphins are starting over from scratch this season. This time, though, it feels right. New coach Brian Flores has already made a good impression in his first few months, and the team seems refreshed heading into a season where expectations are low but competition will be high.

The Dolphins have a lot going for them, but at the top of the list is this: young stars and a boatload of draft picks on the way. That's how you get good in the NFL — and fast. From new first-round pick Christine Wilkins to last year's first-rounder Minkah Fitzpatrick to one of the best tackles in football Laremy Tunsil to arguably the best cornerback in the league Xavien Howard, the Dolphins have elite building-block pieces, possibly better than they've had in over a decade. We won't even mention Josh Rosen here. No one is sure what he is, but having a 2018 high first-round quarterback in the fold isn't a bad thing.

More help is on the way, though. More youth talent will be added to what the Dolphins already have this time next season, thanks to the fact that the Dolphins own an additional pick in every round of next April's draft after the first. That means ammo to move up for a star, or multiple lottery tickets in their quest to solidify a roster 1-to-53.

3. Miami Heat.

What we're most excited about: Jimmy Butler and the kids.

The Miami Heat are not allergic to going for it. There's not a lot of patience in their dojo. Every season is meant to end with a championship; otherwise, it was a failure. That's not really in the cards for the Heat this season, but it could be in the very near future if things break their way.

The addition of Jimmy Butler for the price of Josh Richardson was huge. The Heat kept Justise Winslow, Bam Adebayo, and new first-round human-bucket Tyler Herro in the fold. Butler will now put on his recruiting hat and try to lure a player — possibly Washington guard Bradley Beal — to Miami. This season, Butler will run with Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard, and James Johnson. That may not be a contending team, but it sure does sound interesting.

Add to the mix players like Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, second-round pick KZ Okpala, and next year's first-round selection, and the Heat have plenty of reasons to like the youthful end of their roster that will soon be paired with the higher-salaried stars they look to add to Butler.

2. Florida Panthers.

What we are most excited about: New coach Joel Quenneville's majestic mustache (and coaching).

Let's be honest — I could say almost anything here and most of you would buy it. In fact, I'm guessing the majority of you just learned the Panthers' new coach's name in the sentences above. That's cool. We get it. It's hockey in South Florida, and the Panthers have done little since the mid-'90s to make you give a damn.

That all seems about to change. The Panthers had themselves quite an offseason.

First, the Panthers hired Joel Quenneville, he of Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup kickassery fame. Just his mustache alone is enough reason for us to be excited about next season. Then, the Panthers signed an elite goaltender in Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner and one of the top free agents available. The Panthers followed that up by adding defenseman Anton Stralman and forwards Brett Connolly and Noel Acciari, both strong additions to the team.

Aaron Ekblad, Aleksander Barkov, and Jonathan Huberdeau alone are a reason to love what the Panthers are doing. This offseason they added to that core, plus some. Soon enough, the Panthers will be giving Miami a reason to care about hockey.

Happy 21st birthday, Sixto Sánchez!



Marlins No. 1 prospect is giving *all of us* a great gift by pitching again for Jacksonville tonight pic.twitter.com/QSel0oCN4X — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 29, 2019

1. Miami Marlins.

What we are most excited about: The Marlins had a plan, and it's already working.

People doubted the Marlins' plan. They saw the team trading away Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, and Marcel Ozuna for names they didn't know and international money they had no idea about. The Marlins were going to lose games, as usual, and people were pissed off the losses would be 100-percent free of useless solo home runs by their favorite player that hates being here.

But they're already turning around this ship. They're making the Titantic float again. The Marlins farm system — once near dead-last in all of baseball — was just ranked 10th by Baseball America. It's all happening, and it's been less than two seasons since Derek Jeter and his boys took the keys out of Jeffrey Loria's cold, dead, greedy hands.

If you look at the Marlins' record alone, you may think it's crazy to be excited about the team. True fans can see what is brewing in the minors, internationally, and what the team has already started assembling in the big leagues. The Marlins just may have the brightest future in South Florida.