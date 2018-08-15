 


Zombies in MiamiEXPAND
Zombies in Miami
Courtesy photo

Meet Mexico Tech-House Duo Zombies in Miami

Catherine Toruno | August 15, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Zombies in Miami is a tech-house duo from Mexico that's ready to devour the city. 

Jenouise and Cani are two young and married musicians who became DJs after bonding over their passion for all things music. The couple grew up in a tiny state in Mexico called Aguascalientes and developed their relationship alongside the thriving deep house and techno scene in Mexico.

Why the name, which draws a lot of attention? "It's the question we've been asked all these years," they say. The answer: Influenced by the Miami bass sounds, they made a spur-of-the-moment decision to call themselves Zombies in Miami at their first-ever show in Mexico City. "After a few gigs we had some regrets... but now we love it and we can't imagine having another name."

Before marrying, they dated for ten years, during which time they witnessed the growth of tech-house in Mexico. "Our favorite clubs in the country are Topaz Deluxe in Monterrey, which for us is like an institution of electronic music in Mexico, curated by our friends Champis, Rebolledo, and Kawas," they say. The raves and the festivals are spreading from more popular areas such as Mexico City to smaller ones like Salamanca. Clubs like Bar Americas in Guadalajara have become legendary in the scene after more than 15 years of booking electronic acts.

"Sometimes people think we fight a lot working together because we are a couple," they say. Jenouise and Cani agree that their opposite personalities create a yin-yang balance in the studio; Jenouise is introverted and likes working in the stress-free studio environment, and Cani is a networker who is inspired on-the-go and in strange places such as airports, trains, and hotels.

The couple became close friends after being introduced by a mutual friend at a party where Cani was playing. "We went to a festival in Mexico city together and since then we are a couple, and now we are married," Cani said.

Although Zombies in Miami love their Mexican roots, they are no strangers to touring. One of their favorite clubs for performance is Berghain in Berlin. Now, Zombies in Miami are excited to perform for the first time in the city that inspired their name. They will eat up the dance floor on August 25 at Floyd.

Zombies in Miami 10 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786 618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via ticketfly.com.

