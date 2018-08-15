Meet Mexico Tech-House Duo Zombies in Miami

Zombies in Miami is a tech-house duo from Mexico that's ready to devour the city.

Jenouise and Cani are two young and married musicians who became DJs after bonding over their passion for all things music. The couple grew up in a tiny state in Mexico called Aguascalientes and developed their relationship alongside the thriving deep house and techno scene in Mexico.

Why the name, which draws a lot of attention? "It's the question we've been asked all these years," they say. The answer: Influenced by the Miami bass sounds, they made a spur-of-the-moment decision to call themselves Zombies in Miami at their first-ever show in Mexico City. "After a few gigs we had some regrets... but now we love it and we can't imagine having another name."