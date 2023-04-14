The Five Best 4/20 Parties in Miami

III Joints at Factory Town

North Beach Social with Afrobeta at Miami Beach Bandshell

Otherworld Presents 420 Blaze It at the Ground

Electric Cuda at Barracuda's in the Grove

422 at SkateBird

"Weed, for lack of a better word, is good. Weed is right, weed works. Weed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit."This quote from the classic film— which is definitely real, trust me — truly emphasizes the spirit of 4/20, a day that's all about celebrating the herb, the ganja, the holy plant that many consider a birthright. Perhaps you might want to partake in some of the festivities celebrating the remarkable cannabis plant. Luckily,has got you covered. Here are the best parties happening on and around 4/20.III Points' annual 4/20 party is moving to Factory Town this year, and just like last year's smoke show at Space Park, it's bringing in a few bowls' worth of local DJ talent, many with names that sound like weed strains: Angelfire, Sleepy C, Danny Daze, Joy Odyssey, Pressure Point, and True Vine. In addition, the organizers are setting up an Infinite Eats dining room with local food vendors to satisfy all your munchies, a Reefer Theater showcasing local filmmakers, 4/20 yoga sessions, and more.Feel like hitting the beach on 4/20? Make sure to stick around 'til late and head over to the Miami Beach Bandshell for a free performance featuring Miami music legends Afrobeta. Cuci and Smurphio have brought their unclassifiable brand of dance-pop to stages worldwide, from Ultra to Ibiza, and even now, nearly 20 years after the band's foundation, the duo is still ready, willing, and able to rock. Grab a spliff and enjoy whatever they throw at you. Did we mention this show is free?Here's a party for which you might want to find another kind of drug completely. Queer party promoter nonpareil Otherworld is putting on a 4/20 rave at the Ground headlined by the bombastic, bodacious Chippy Nonstop. Further down the bill is Quetamine, founder of local kink and queer techno party Corruption; Plum of the Austin, Texas, label Freq System; and locals Rudeboy and 42N0AH rounding things out. This is a party for those who wanna get their weird mixed with their weed.Maybe you don't want to go to a dank nightclub to catch a 4/20 vibe. That's perfectly fine. Hang out in Miami's crunchiest hood, Coconut Grove, and stop by neighborhood haunt Barracuda's for some sun, fun, brews, and blaze. Promoter Coconut Groove is becoming known for a less pretentious type of party, and this one will feature local DJs Atomyard, Soto Music, Penny Lane, Kike Roldan, and more.Looks like the boombox boys got way too zonked out and missed 4/20 completely. Don't worry, they're making it up big time two days later with a 4/22 skate extravaganza at the nicest little skate park in El Portal, SkateBird. A whole bunch of local rap and DJ talent, including Dylan Hall, Slimxfresh, Deep Cleansing, Saturnsarii, and the talented twosome of Alexx in Chainss and Sel.6 spinning under the moniker Sad MCs will be there to entertain you, along with the Miami Community Radio residents on the second stage. Don't care about music? There'll be a whole market of vendors and a sick skate competition hosted by Yoint County to boot.