VIP Festival We Belong Here Heading to Virginia Key During SOBEWFF

December 13, 2022 1:01PM

Purple Disco Machine performs at We Belong Here 2022.
Purple Disco Machine performs at We Belong Here 2022. Photo courtesy of We Belong Here
If anything is to save historic Virginia Key Beach Park from the leering eyes of the Miami City Commission, it may be its status as a popular festival destination. Case in point: The glitzy We Belong Here festival will return to the island on February 25-26, 2023, drawing a bull's-eye on South Beach Wine & Food Festival weekend.

Only a few artists have been announced so far, including DJ Kaskade serving as headliner. Other names on the bill include Lane 8, James Hype, Calussa b2b Malone, Chapter & Verse, Yotto, Luke Alexander, and Themba. More will be announced, but so far it's looking like a very male, very EDM-centric lineup.

Promoter Common Ground Presents is also promising plenty of VIP accoutrements — luxury restrooms, lounge seating, and a "360 Experience" circular stage setup. They're also working with New Times "Best of Miami" 2022 Winner Smorgasburg on food and drink. Ideally, all this will add up to justifying the base general admission ticket price of $159.

We Belong Here debuted last February at Virginia Key Beach Park with a lineup that included Nora En Pure and Purple Disco Machine. The park has hosted editions of Ultra and the now-defunct House of Creatives festival and was the locus for two events that coincided with Miami Art Week — Art With Me and Rakastella. The latter was compelled by the City of Miami to shut down before its traditional sunrise closing. It remains to be seen whether this pattern will continue as the city continues to discourage the growth of nightlife.

Find the full lineup and more information about We Belong Here on the festival's website.

We Belong Here 2023. Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; webelonghere.world/miami. Two-day tickets start at $159 via posh.vip.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

