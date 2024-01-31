 Ultra Music Festival in Miami Unveils Resistance 2024 Lineup | Miami New Times
Ultra Music Festival Unveils Resistance 2024 Lineup

Artbat, Miss Monique, Patrick Mason, and Peggy Gou are set to take Ultra's Resistance stages to the next level.
January 31, 2024
The Megastructure at Ultra Music Festival will be home to many of the Resistance acts this March.
The Megastructure at Ultra Music Festival will be home to many of the Resistance acts this March. Ultra Music Festival photo
Ultra Music Festival is set to return for its 24th edition March 22-24 at Bayfront Park, and after unveiling its Phase 2 lineup in December, the festival has revealed the Resistance lineup of techno and house DJs. Resistance is the festival within a festival, focusing on the more underground sounds emanating from the dance music scene.

Spanning across two stages, the Megastructure and the Cove, Resistance will include headlining performances from Argy, Artbat, LP Giobbi, Mahmuut Orhan, Miss Monique, Patrick Mason, Peggy Gou, and Wade. Gou's appearance at Ultra is long overdue. This marks her debut at the festival, but the South Korean producer has been one of the hottest underground acts for years now — actually, one could argue Gou has long since outgrown the "underground" label. She's one of the most in-demand DJs out there.

Other headliners on the bill include Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Eric Prydz, Mathame, Mind Against, Nina Kraviz, and Pan-Pot. There will also be a slew of back-to-back sets by Hi-Lo (AKA Oliver Heldens) and Eli Brown, Massano and Chris Avantgarde, Dubfire and Ilario Alicante, and Joris Voorn and Kölsch.

This year's supporting acts are Ann Clue, Bruno Furlan, HoneyLuv, Kasia, Maga, Magdalena, Moritz Hofbauer, Rafa Barrios, and wAFF B2B Cuartero.

Tickets for Ultra Music Festival are currently on sale, but you might want to move fast if you're still debating it. VIP tickets are completely sold out, and all that remains are general admission tickets priced at $399.95 plus fees.
click to enlarge A flyer with all the acts on Ultra's Resistance lineup
Ultra Music Festival photo
Ultra Music Festival 2024. Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 via ultramusicfestival.com/tickets.
