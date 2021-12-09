Support Us

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra's Resistance 2022 Lineup: Tale of Us, Dubfire, Camelphat, and Nina Kraviz

December 9, 2021 8:00AM

Dom Dolla is set to headline Ultra's Resistance area.
Dom Dolla is set to headline Ultra's Resistance area.
Last month, Ultra Music Festival dropped its Phase 2 lineup, which added more than 80 acts to an already stacked lineup, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, and Tiësto.

But some festivalgoers only care about Ultra's festival within a festival, Resistance. Since its debut in 2015, Resistance has been the go-to area at the festival for those who seek underground and left-field sounds. In 2019, Ultra expanded the area into Resistance Island, which felt like its own distinct event separate from the more EDM-driven offerings at the festival.

For its return in 2022, Ultra is promising a new format for its Resistance programming, customized specifically for Bayfront Park. Resistance will take over the north perimeter of the grounds and feature multiple stages, including the Carl Cox Megastructure and the Cove. The latter, which will feature a waterfront setting, is intended to channel the spirit of Resistance Island when it was on Virginia Key.

Of course, Resistance wouldn't be the runaway success it's been if it weren't for the talent, and 2022 will be no different. Tale of Us, Dubfire, Camelphat, Adam Beyer, and Nina Kraviz are all on the bill, along with festival mainstay Carl Cox, who will debut his three-house Hybrid Live performance. Festivalgoers can also look forward to German producer Boris Brejcha hosting his own stage, Fckng Serious, for the first time ever in the U.S.

Other acts on the lineup include Amelie Lens, Anfisa Letyago, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Michael Bibi, and Sama’ Abdulhadi.

Ultra Music Festival is set to return on March 25-27, 2022, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Tickets are currently on sale, with general admission starting at $400 and VIP at $1,500.

Check out the full Resistance lineup below:

Headliners
  • Adam Beyer
  • Amelie Lens
  • Anfisa Letyago
  • ANNA
  • Boris Brejcha
  • Camelphat
  • Carl Cox (Hybrid Live)
  • Dom Dolla
  • Dubfire
  • Ilario Alicante
  • Giorgia Angiuli (Live)
  • John Summit
  • Joseph Capriati
  • Michael Bibi
  • Nic Fanciulli
  • Nina Kraviz
  • Pan-Pot
  • Reinier Zonneveld [Live]
  • Sama’ Abdulhadi
  • Sasha | John Digweed
  • Solardo
  • Tale of Us
Support
  • Ann Clue
  • Brennen Grey
  • Christopher Coe (Live)
  • Christian Smith B2B Cristian Varela
  • Deniz Bul
  • Elio Riso
  • Hannes Bieger (Live)
  • Matador
  • Moritz Hofbauer (Live)
  • Nala
  • Popof
  • Rafa Barrios
  • Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio
Ultra Music Festival 2022. Friday, March 25, through Sunday, March 27, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $400 to $1,500 via ultramusicfesitval.com/tickets/miami.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

