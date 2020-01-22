Ultra 2020 Phase Two Adds Boys Noize, Madeon, Sofi Tukker, and Others to the Lineup

Despite the revived efforts of disgruntled downtown residents to kick Ultra out of Bayfront Park, Miami's biggest EDM extravaganza doesn't seem to be going anywhere. In fact, they've just announced their next wave of acts for 2020.
Four live headliners have been added, including Madeon, Gryffin, Sofi Tukker, and Gareth Emery, while new DJ headliners include Kygo, Loco Dice, Oliver Heldens, and a B2B set between Malaa and DJ Snake. Even more exciting may be the stack of supporting acts: Boys Noise, Borgore, Sander van Doorn, Laidback Luke, Krewella, Fedde Le Grand, and many more have been added to the bill.
This new lineup announcement comes after a group of downtown Miami residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Miami for allowing Ultra to return to Bayfront Park. The group is concerned with so-called "catastrophic noise" emanating from the festival.
Ultra's first phase one lineup included live headliners Zedd, Flume, Gesaffelstein, and Major Lazer, as well as Richie Hawtin, Above and Beyond, Eric Prydz, Afrojack, and more. Find the entire lineup below, with new additions in bold.
Live Headliners
Flume
Gesaffelstein
Gryffin
Lazerface by Gareth Emery
Madeon
Sofi Tukker
Zedd presents The Orbit
DJ Headliners
Above & Beyond
Adam Beyer B2B Cirez D
Afrojack
Amelie Lens
Armin van Buuren
Carl Cox
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Eric Prydz
Fisher
Jamie Jones B3B Carl Cox B3B Surprise Guest
Jauz B2B Nghtmre
KSHMR Presents Dharma
Kygo
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex B2B Carl Cox
Malaa b2b DJ Snake
Martin Garrix
Oliver Heldens
Richie Hawtin
Slander B2B Kayzo
Tale of Us
Support
1788-L
4B B2B SAYMYNAME
Aly & Fila
Andrew Rayel
Andy C
Bassjackers B2B Dr Phunk
Borgore
Boys Noize LIVE
Brooks B2B Julian Jordan
Cesqeaux
Chemical Surf
Chocolate Puma
Dannic B2B Sick Individuals
The Return of Dash Berlin
Deorro
Eptic
Fedde Le Grand
Frank Walker
Habstrakt
Hybrid Minds
Ilan Bluestone
Infuze
J. Worra
Justin Mylo
KAAZE B2B Maddix
Kompany
Krewella LIVE
Laidback Luke
Logistics
Lost Frequencies
Markus Schulz
Matisse & Sadko B2B DubVision
Metrik
Mike Williams B2B Special Guest
Moksi
Nicky Romero
Ookay LIVE
Osrin
Peekaboo
Perto
Rodg
Ruben De Ronde
Sander van Doorn presents Purple Haze
Snails B2B Kill the Noise
Somnium Sound B2B Ubur
Space Jesus
Sub Focus
Subtronics
Syn Cole
Tchami
Thomas Gold B2B Deniz Koyu
Tritonal
TV Noise
Vini Vici
WAVEDASH B2B Shadient
Whethan
WHIPPED CREAM
Young Bombs
Resistance 2020
Headliners
Adam Beyer x Cirez D
Amelie Lens
Anna
CamelPhat
Carl Cox
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Eats Everything
Gorgon City
Jamie Jones B3B Carl Cox B3B The Martinez Brothers
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex B2B Carl Cox
Nic Fanciulli
Pan-Pot
Richie Hawtin
Solardo
Tale of Us
Special Guests
Anfisa Letyago
Artbat
Brennen Grey
Butch
Christopher Coe (Live)
Dom Dolla
Enrico Sangiuliano
Matador (Live)
Michael Bibi B2B Dennis Cruz
Nastia
Popof
Rafa Barrios
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio
Ultra Music Festival 2020. Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $399.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.
