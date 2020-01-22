Ultra 2020 Phase Two Adds Boys Noize, Madeon, Sofi Tukker, and Others to the Lineup

Despite the revived efforts of disgruntled downtown residents to kick Ultra out of Bayfront Park, Miami's biggest EDM extravaganza doesn't seem to be going anywhere. In fact, they've just announced their next wave of acts for 2020.

Four live headliners have been added, including Madeon, Gryffin, Sofi Tukker, and Gareth Emery, while new DJ headliners include Kygo, Loco Dice, Oliver Heldens, and a B2B set between Malaa and DJ Snake. Even more exciting may be the stack of supporting acts: Boys Noise, Borgore, Sander van Doorn, Laidback Luke, Krewella, Fedde Le Grand, and many more have been added to the bill.

This new lineup announcement comes after a group of downtown Miami residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Miami for allowing Ultra to return to Bayfront Park. The group is concerned with so-called "catastrophic noise" emanating from the festival.

Ultra's first phase one lineup included live headliners Zedd, Flume, Gesaffelstein, and Major Lazer, as well as Richie Hawtin, Above and Beyond, Eric Prydz, Afrojack, and more. Find the entire lineup below, with new additions in bold.

Live Headliners

Flume

Gesaffelstein

Gryffin

Lazerface by Gareth Emery

Madeon

Sofi Tukker

Zedd presents The Orbit

DJ Headliners

Above & Beyond

Adam Beyer B2B Cirez D

Afrojack

Amelie Lens

Armin van Buuren

Carl Cox

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna

Eric Prydz

Fisher

Jamie Jones B3B Carl Cox B3B Surprise Guest

Jauz B2B Nghtmre

KSHMR Presents Dharma

Kygo

Loco Dice

Maceo Plex B2B Carl Cox

Malaa b2b DJ Snake

Martin Garrix

Oliver Heldens

Richie Hawtin

Slander B2B Kayzo

Tale of Us

Support

1788-L

4B B2B SAYMYNAME

Aly & Fila

Andrew Rayel

Andy C

Bassjackers B2B Dr Phunk

Borgore

Boys Noize LIVE

Brooks B2B Julian Jordan

Cesqeaux

Chemical Surf

Chocolate Puma

Dannic B2B Sick Individuals

The Return of Dash Berlin

Deorro

Eptic

Fedde Le Grand

Frank Walker

Habstrakt

Hybrid Minds

Ilan Bluestone

Infuze

J. Worra

Justin Mylo

KAAZE B2B Maddix

Kompany

Krewella LIVE

Laidback Luke

Logistics

Lost Frequencies

Markus Schulz

Matisse & Sadko B2B DubVision

Metrik

Mike Williams B2B Special Guest

Moksi

Nicky Romero

Ookay LIVE

Osrin

Peekaboo

Perto

Rodg

Ruben De Ronde

Sander van Doorn presents Purple Haze

Snails B2B Kill the Noise

Somnium Sound B2B Ubur

Space Jesus

Sub Focus

Subtronics

Syn Cole

Tchami

Thomas Gold B2B Deniz Koyu

Tritonal

TV Noise

Vini Vici

WAVEDASH B2B Shadient

Whethan

WHIPPED CREAM

Young Bombs



Resistance 2020

Headliners

Adam Beyer x Cirez D

Amelie Lens

Anna

CamelPhat

Carl Cox

Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna

Eats Everything

Gorgon City

Jamie Jones B3B Carl Cox B3B The Martinez Brothers

Loco Dice

Maceo Plex B2B Carl Cox

Nic Fanciulli

Pan-Pot

Richie Hawtin

Solardo

Tale of Us

Special Guests

Anfisa Letyago

Artbat

Brennen Grey

Butch

Christopher Coe (Live)

Dom Dolla

Enrico Sangiuliano

Matador (Live)

Michael Bibi B2B Dennis Cruz

Nastia

Popof

Rafa Barrios

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio

Ultra Music Festival 2020. Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $399.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.