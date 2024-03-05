Indie Rockers Two Door Cinema Club Comes to Miami This Summer

On Monday, Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates throughout the summer, including a stop at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami on Tuesday, July 16.
The band released its fifth album, Keep On Smiling, in 2022, receiving lukewarm praise from critics who feel like it strayed far away from the sound in Two Door Cinema Club's earlier work. "If Two Door are to hold onto anything from Keep On Smiling, it should be the playful, curious moments that convey a sense of fun, even if that's deceptive," NME's Rhian Daly pointed out in her three-star review of the album.
Two Door released its debut album, Tourist History, in 2010 and quickly found success on the heels of tracks like "Something Good Can Work," "Undercover Martyn," and "What You Know," which features an earworm of a guitar riff. The band's sophomore effort, Beacon, continued Two Door's foray into dance-rock territory, putting them in the same league as other 2010s indie-rock and indie-pop bands like Passion Pit, M83, Phoenix, the Rapture, and Cut Copy.
The presale for the U.S. tour starts on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and is open to Citi card members, while the general sale starts Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.
Check out the full list of U.S. tour dates below:
July 13 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA
July 16 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL
July 17 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL
July 19 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC
July 20 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC
July 23 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY
July 26 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ
July 27 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MD
July 28 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA
July 29 - Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY
July 31 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON
September 13 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BC
September 14 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA
September 15 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR
September 17 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA
September 21 - Gallagher Square at Petco Park - San Diego, CA
September 24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
September 25 – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TX
September 26 - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX
September 28 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO
September 29 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN
October 1 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI
October 2 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN
October 3 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN
Two Door Cinema Club. With Flipturn. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.