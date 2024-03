Indie Rockers Two Door Cinema Club Comes to Miami This Summer

On Monday, Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates throughout the summer, including a stop at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami on Tuesday, July 16.The band released its fifth album,, in 2022, receiving lukewarm praise from critics who feel like it strayed far away from the sound in Two Door Cinema Club's earlier work. "If Two Door are to hold onto anything from, it should be the playful, curious moments that convey a sense of fun, even if that's deceptive,"'s Rhian Daly pointed out in her three-star review of the album.Two Door released its debut album,, in 2010 and quickly found success on the heels of tracks like "Something Good Can Work," "Undercover Martyn," and "What You Know," which features an earworm of a guitar riff. The band's sophomore effort,, continued Two Door's foray into dance-rock territory, putting them in the same league as other 2010s indie-rock and indie-pop bands like Passion Pit, M83, Phoenix, the Rapture, and Cut Copy.The presale for the U.S. tour starts on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and is open to Citi card members, while the general sale starts Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.Check out the full list of U.S. tour dates below:July 13 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GAJuly 16 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FLJuly 17 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FLJuly 19 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NCJuly 20 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NCJuly 23 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NYJuly 26 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJJuly 27 - Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MDJuly 28 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MAJuly 29 - Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NYJuly 31 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ONSeptember 13 - The Orpheum - Vancouver, BCSeptember 14 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WASeptember 15 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, ORSeptember 17 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CASeptember 21 - Gallagher Square at Petco Park - San Diego, CASeptember 24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZSeptember 25 – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TXSeptember 26 - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TXSeptember 28 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MOSeptember 29 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MNOctober 1 - The Sylvee - Madison, WIOctober 2 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, INOctober 3 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN