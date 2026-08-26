This Miami open mic raises awareness of overdose and recovery

A couple of big events are coming up for creatives in the South Florida recovery community. Saturday, Aug. 29 is International Overdose Awareness Day. To commemorate the occasion, South Florida Wellness Network is hosting its first-ever open mic night at 5 p.m. at their 3408 NW 7th Ave. location. Anyone can perform and share their poetry, music, and personal stories. Their press release describes the event as “an evening of expression, remembrance, and community healing”. There will be light refreshments offered and Naloxone education and distribution for those in need as they “honor those we’ve lost to overdose and uplift recovery, resilience, and awareness”.

Michelle Fernandez, program director of South Florida Wellness Network, wrote to New Times to explain further what they’re seeking for this inaugural open mic event: “We invite creatives to Recovery Day to share their talent performing something specific to recovery or overcoming an adversity in their lives.” Performers are encouraged to invite friends and family to cheer them on.

September is also South Florida Recovery Month. To celebrate, South Florida Wellness Network will host a free party on Saturday, September 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Amelia Earhart Park at Corporate Pavilion G, 401 E 65th St., in Hialeah. The event promises “live entertainment, inspiring speakers, community resources, wellness activities, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and recovery community celebration”.

South Florida Wellness Network is actively looking for musical acts to play in the September 26 event. The requirements are “you must be able to perform in front of 500+ people, must provide an instrumental track in MP4 format, must be a family-friendly performance, and a maximum of two songs for vocal or dance performances”. If it’s something you are interested in, they ask to schedule your audition by calling 954-533-0585.

Fernandez described her organization to New Times a bit more in depth: “South Florida Wellness Network is a recovery community organization. We’re peer-led and are all in-person recovery from Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health challenges. We have four community centers in Broward County and Allapattah, Miami-Dade. We offer a variety of recovery support services throughout the community.”

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Overdose Awareness Open Mic Night. 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at South Florida Wellness Network, 3408 NW 7th Ave., Miami. Free with RSVP by calling 954-533-0585.